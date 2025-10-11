Gallery: Runners take on Bennachie hills in Aberdeenshire ultra marathon event

Runners turned out en masse as the Bennachie Ultra Marathon took place in Aberdeenshire on Saturday.

The event saw seasoned runners and first-timers alike take on the demanding 31-mile (50km) course through the Bennachie hills, tackling steep climbs, forest trails and breathtaking views across the Garioch area.

The challenging route tested endurance and determination as participants battled changing weather conditions and rugged terrain.

The Press and Journal’s photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture all the action.