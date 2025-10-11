Gallery: Runners take on Bennachie hills in Aberdeenshire ultra marathon event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Gallery: Runners take on Bennachie hills in Aberdeenshire ultra marathon event

Hundreds of runners tackled the gruelling 50km Bennachie Ultra Marathon through Aberdeenshire’s scenic hill trails.

Front pack of ultra marathon runners racing along a grassy forest path amid trees and scrubland during the Bennachie Ultra Marathon.
Runners push ahead early in the 31‑mile Bennachie Ultra Marathon, traversing grassy woodland trails in Aberdeenshire.
By Mark Asquith

Runners turned out en masse as the Bennachie Ultra Marathon took place in Aberdeenshire on Saturday.

The event saw seasoned runners and first-timers alike take on the demanding 31-mile (50km) course through the Bennachie hills, tackling steep climbs, forest trails and breathtaking views across the Garioch area.

The challenging route tested endurance and determination as participants battled changing weather conditions and rugged terrain.

The Press and Journal’s photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture all the action.

Natalya Wallek and Jenni Rees‑Jenkins, dressed in running gear and hydration vests, smiling beside each other before the start of the Bennachie Ultra Marathon in woodland surroundings.
Natalya Wallek (left) and Jenni Rees‑Jenkins share a warm moment before setting off on the Bennachie Ultra Marathon.
Leading group of ultra marathon racers running along a forest trail through tall grasses and trees during the Bennachie Ultra Marathon in Aberdeenshire.
A flurry of runners navigates woodland trail early in the Bennachie Ultra Marathon, embracing the challenge under crisp autumn skies.
Margret Gamble and Gavin Henry dressed in running attire kneel beside their dog Sika before the start of the Bennachie Ultra Marathon on a woodland path.
Margret Gamble (left) and Gavin Henry pose with their dog Sika ahead of the Bennachie Ultra Marathon in Aberdeenshire.
Front pack of ultra marathon runners racing along a grassy forest path amid trees and scrubland during the Bennachie Ultra Marathon.
Runners push ahead early in the 31‑mile Bennachie Ultra Marathon, traversing grassy woodland trails in Aberdeenshire.
Portrait of two runners, Bob Law and Adam Garioch, wearing hydration packs and running gear in woodland, before start of Bennachie Ultra Marathon.
Bob Law (left) and Adam Garioch smile before the Bennachie Ultra Marathon begins, gearing up for the demanding 31‑mile route through Aberdeenshire.
Group of ultra marathon participants climbing a forest path, surrounded by autumn vegetation, during the Bennachie Ultra Marathon in Aberdeenshire.
A pack of determined runners ascends a wooded trail in the Bennachie Ultra Marathon, pushing on through the changing Garioch terrain.
Fiona Becker and Lucy Becker standing side by side, smiling, wearing casual and running attire ahead of the Bennachie Ultra Marathon.
Fiona Becker (left) and Lucy Becker pause for a smile before beginning their Bennachie Ultra Marathon challenge.
Athlete wearing bib 119 and green running kit out front of a group, racing along a woodland trail at the Bennachie Ultra Marathon.
Runner number 119 leads a pack through the Bennachie hills in the early miles of the ultra.
David Edghill and Jake Smith in running jackets giving thumbs up ahead of the Bennachie Ultra Marathon start in Aberdeenshire woodland.
David Edghill (left) and Jake Smith flash thumbs up as anticipation builds before the Bennachie Ultra Marathon.
Runner wearing bib 43 raising both hands and smiling while running along a woodland trail with other runners behind during the Bennachie Ultra Marathon.
Runner number 43 grins broadly and lifts his hands proudly while fellow participants close behind on the Bennachie Ultra’s forest trail.
Four runners wearing “Forres Harriers” red tops, including Tonny, Tilia, Fran and Dale, posing together before the Bennachie Ultra Marathon.
Tonny, Tilia, Fran and Dale from Forres Harriers line up before the Bennachie Ultra Marathon in Aberdeenshire.
A dense pack of ultra marathon participants running along a forest trail with autumnal foliage at the Bennachie Ultra Marathon.
Runners press on through woodland paths in tight formation during the Bennachie Ultra Marathon in Aberdeenshire.
Three runners—Caleb, Robert and Sandy—wearing hydration vests and race bibs, smiling and posing together at the start area for the Bennachie Ultra Marathon.
Caleb, Robert and Sandy share a pre‑race moment before tackling the Bennachie Ultra Marathon’s rugged course.
Runner wearing bib waving to camera while running among a group of competitors along a forest trail in the Bennachie Ultra Marathon.
A cheerful runner flashes a wave mid‑race amid competitors pushing through the Bennachie Ultra Marathon’s woodland stages.
Trail runners moving along woodland path with autumn grasses and pine trees, in overcast conditions during the Bennachie Ultra Marathon.
Runners surge through forest terrain under a grey sky in the Bennachie Ultra Marathon, the 31-mile course winding over and around the hills.
Panoramic view of Bennachie hill (Oxen Craig / Mither Tap ridge) rising above forested lower slopes, offering terrain which the ultra marathon route circles and climbs over.
Bennachie’s rugged silhouette – this challenging ultra‑course had runners going around and over this tough challenge.