News

Peterhead shines in BBC documentary that pays tribute to late Vegan Bay Baker after emotional cameo

The Blue Toon was given the spotlight in 'My Kind of Town' which aired last night.

By Graham Fleming
A cheerful man in an apron stands in a kitchen, facing another person. His apron reads "Vegan Bay Baker"
There was an emotional tribute to Steven on the show. Image: BBC

BBC Documentary series ‘My Kind of Town’ paid tribute to the late Vegan Bay Baker after he made an emotional cameo in its latest episode.

The programme’s crew was in Peterhead, which saw the show’s presenter Ian Hamilton stop into Steven Buchan’s former Blue Toon branch.

Mr Hamilton, who is blind, visited Steven in the store where he was given a lesson on vegan baking.

At the end of the programme, an emotional tribute was then flashed on screen for Steven.

A black end card said: “In memory of Steve Buchan, the Vegan Bay Baker 1992-2025.”

A black title card which reads: "In memory of Steven Buchan, the Vegan Bay Baker, 1992-2025."
A tribute was paid to Steven in the show. Image: BBC

Steven’s widow Zoe revealed in a social media post on Tuesday, that “she wasn’t ready” to watch his segment back yet.

But, she told of how Steven was “so happy to have been involved” before he passed away.

A man stands outside, wearing a blue uniform and cap; "Stephen Bruce" is embroidered on the uniform. This headshot represents Stephen Bruce of Peterhead Fish Company.
Stephen Bruce of Peterhead Fish Company features on the show. Image: BBC

My Kind of Town follows presenter Ian Hamilton, who is blind, and his guide dog Major as they “explore the past, present and future” of towns across Scotland.

Yesterday’s episode took him to Peterhead to catch up with a number of “local characters”.

Vegan Bay Baker cameo

One of the segments took him to the former Vegan Bay Baker shop on Broad Street.

Steven laughed along with presenter Ian as he helped him pipe icing onto some vegan cupcakes they were making together.

Ian at the same time, was quizzing him on his business and the town.

“It’s funny how there is no fish restaurant in Peterhead, but there is a vegan bakery,” Ian quipped.

“You’ve got me there,” Steven replied back with a smile.

Ian Hamilton shakes hands with a man, inside a shop.
Ian met with Steven on the show. Image: BBC

His trip was finished off by trying one of Steven’s award-winning donuts, which went down a treat. “You wouldn’t know that was vegan,” Ian remarked.

Steven explained how much effort he put into the cakes he sold in store.

He said: “I’ve worked really hard on these recipes.

He added: “I would say most of our customers aren’t vegan, but people that have tried the product, enjoy it and want to support the business.

“It’s an honour when people say that they enjoy one of your products, especially when you have worked so tirelessly to make these things.”

Family ‘not ready to watch’ late Vegan Bay Baker BBC cameo

Steve Buchan’s wife Zoe wrote online on Tuesday regarding Steven’s part in the show.

Speaking ahead of the show, she said: “We remember so clearly how chuffed Steve was and how much it meant to him to be featured.

The late Steven Buchan featured in the episode. Image: BBC

“The production team were impressed by Steve’s natural ability to be on TV.

“It was shot in one take and we nicknamed him ‘one-take Steve’.”

Ian meets variety of characters in Peterhead documentary

Ian spoke to a variety of different people who “make Peterhead tick.”

He opened the programme, saying this: “Peterhead sits where the North Sea meets hard graft.

“‘It is a town shaped by fishing, built up by oil and gas, and now leaning into  renewables.”

A candid shot shows Dianne Beagrie playing mini golf with Mr. Hamilton. They are outdoors on a sunny day, smiling and focused on the game.
Dianne Beagrie plays golf with Mr Hamilton. Image: BBC

Ian met Stephen Bruce, a local fishmonger who runs his business from a roving van, offering a glimpse into the town’s seafood trade.

He visited a number of locals as he hopped in the van to help Stephen make deliveries around the area.

Ian also caught up with George Mackintosh, Operations Director at Maritime Developments, who discussed the company’s recent £12 million investment in renewable energy projects at the harbour.

A prison guard walks an older man, Mr Hamilton, down a hallway.
David Smith, Peterhead Prison Museum guide. Image: BBC

The visit continued with a stop at Victoria Park with Dianne Beagrie of the Peterhead Area Community Trust for a round of crazy golf. She discussed the recent investments made into the area.

He also got a tour of the Peterhead Prison Museum from former officer and guide David Smith.

Two men stand on a harbour.
Peterheads’s youngest skipper, Stephen West. Image: BBC

To round off the episode, Ian visited Peterhead harbour where he met with the town’s youngest skipper Stephen West, and even set sail into the waters in a sail boat.

The show was aired on the BBC Scotland channel on Wednesday October 8 at 8pm.

