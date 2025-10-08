Part of Inverurie town centre cordoned off amid reports of assault

Part of Inverurie town centre has been cordoned off, with emergency services rushing to an incident in the Aberdeeshire town.

Police are at the scene, outside the Town Hall on Market Place, with a stretch of the pavement there taped-off.

An ambulance is also in attendance. Locals reported an assault had taken place.

Police officers could be seen speaking to people in the town centre.

Eyewitness saw ‘someone lying on the ground’

One witness told The P&J: “The pavement area next to the town hall and library is cordoned off.

“It looks like someone is lying on the ground there.

“Police were speaking to quite a lot of folk on the opposite side of the road.”

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.