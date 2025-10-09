Sandwich boss reveals ‘loyal Kincorth kids kept him open after school closures’ – but now it’s time to hand over business after 25 years

Damian Wright, owner of Wright’s Catering and Sandwich shop in Kincorth, used to be able to set his watch by the rush of schoolchildren at lunchtimes.

Youngsters from both Craighill School and Kincorth Academy would crowd around the counter for their choice of softies and baguettes from Monday to Friday.

When both schools were bulldozed ten years ago, those busy afternoons became “happy memories” and the shop’s future could have been in doubt.

But Damian told The Press and Journal that, almost 25 years on from the day it opened, the shop is going as strong as ever.

Speaking this morning, he admitted it’s thanks to those same Kincorth kids – who he says “have grown up with the business” – coming back for more, even after graduating.

Now, planning to retire at the end of the month, he is hoping that the shop can “go for another 25 years” in the hands of new owner Ryan Demanuele.

‘We have survived and thrived’

Speaking from behind the counter of his shop, he told us that the business has “survived” through major changes in the area.

He said: “The area has changed. Craighill has gone. Kincorth Academy has gone.

“We were so used to seeing the school kids and the teachers every day.

“But even though the area has changed around us massively, that hasn’t killed the shops.

“And it hasn’t killed the community.

“We are so lucky that these shops have been maintained.

“We have survived.”

Damian hopes the shop can continue to serve them for a 50th anniversary.

He continued: “The school kids that used to visit now come in with their own children and say, I was here 20 years ago.

“That maybe makes me feel slightly old, but that is life isn’t it?

“At least they came back!

“It’s good to know we made up some of their good memories.

“We have grown up with them in a way.

“Hopefully they’ll still be here in another 25 years.”

He added: “The kids were so good with us as well.

“It was nice getting to know all the youngsters and what their regular orders were.

“You would know that Alex wanted stovies and Mark wanted his cheese toasties.

“Those are good memories.”

What was the most popular sandwich at Wright’s?

Damian also revealed what the most popular sandwich in Kincorth is.

“Ham and cheese, it’s got to be,” he said.

“It’s the basic fillings that people like.

“You could have the fanciest stuff on earth.

“But, It’s those basic fillings, like tuna, cheese, chicken, bacon, ham and cheese.

“I’ve found that’s the stuff that people want.”

A stand-out memory for Damien is the visit to the area by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

She was in Aberdeen in 2017 to visit the Sue Ryder Dee View Court centre, which opened in September of that year.

Sadly, she failed to visit Damien for a softie afterwards.

“We did have The Queen visit Deeview Court, but sadly she never came in for a sandwich,” he said.

“We had a coronation chicken ready to go as well.

“It was her loss!”

Damian on retirement plans and the future of Kincorth sandwich shop

Damian moved to Aberdeen to be closer to his grandparents in 2000, before opening Wright’s in October of that year.

He had previously trained as a chef in Lancashire and had worked in the oil and gas industry in the likes of Australia and the USA.

Now, after handing over his sandwich business, he plans to find time for his passion for property development.

“I’m not stopping,” he said.

“I’m just changing direction a little bit and making life a little bit easier as well.

“The wife does have a list of tasks for me as long as her arm, so we will see how that goes!”

He is of course sad to give up his beloved shop.

“It’s what I’ve done for many, many years,” Damian said.

“I’ll miss that the most because we have such a brilliant customer base.

“There are great people here.”