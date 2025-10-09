Were you one of the 350? Inverness chippy marks 10 years in business with bargain price celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Were you one of the 350? Inverness chippy marks 10 years in business with bargain price celebration

Hundreds of cut price suppers were sold to celebrate a milestone birthday at the award-winning business.

By Michelle Henderson
Dave McLeod outside McLeod's Chippy in Inverness.
The Merkinch family-run business opened for a night of celebrations to mark its 10th anniversary under the ownership of the McLeods. Image: Dave McLeod.

An award-winning Inverness chippy drew large crowds this week as it celebrated its 10th anniversary in style.

McLeod’s Fish and Chip Shop on Grant Street opened to customers back in 2015 and was an instant hit

Each week, people queued out the door to get their hands on one the team’s traditional fish suppers.

And it wasn’t long before they were being recognised on the national stage, with the city chippy voted the best in Scotland in 2019.

It has gone on to win an array of awards and a loyal band of regulars.

10 years of fine fish suppers

On Wednesday, the family-run business in Merkinch opened for a night of celebrations to mark its 10th anniversary.

And as a treat, customers were invited to grab a fish supper for just £6.50.

The offer proved to be a hit with customers – perhaps unsurprisingly – and more than 350 were fried up and sold over the course of the evening.

A portion of McLeod's award-winning traditional fish and chips on a wooden board bearing the business' branding.
McLeod’s Fish and Chip shop sold their signature dish for a fraction of the price to celebrate the milestone occasion. Image: McLeod’s Fish and Chips/Instagram

In a statement issued on their Facebook page, owner Dave McLeod thanked his staff and customers for making the event a success.

He wrote: “Huge thanks to everyone who came down to see us tonight and help celebrate 10 years at Grant Street.

“The guys worked their socks off tonight and knocked out over 350 fish suppers at our birthday discounted price

“Ten years since Martin Pieraccini handed the Golden Fish Lifter over to the McLeod family.

“And what a whirlwind 10 years, with lockdown slapped right in the middle.

“We are truly blessed to have had such great staff over the years and wonderful customers.”

Following a successful evening, Mr McLeod headed home to toast the success.

He wrote: “Thank you for all your support over the last 10 years, and here’s to the next 10.

“Now off for an Espresso Martini with Hawkeye to celebrate.”

Conversation