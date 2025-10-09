Were you one of the 350? Inverness chippy marks 10 years in business with bargain price celebration

An award-winning Inverness chippy drew large crowds this week as it celebrated its 10th anniversary in style.

McLeod’s Fish and Chip Shop on Grant Street opened to customers back in 2015 and was an instant hit

Each week, people queued out the door to get their hands on one the team’s traditional fish suppers.

And it wasn’t long before they were being recognised on the national stage, with the city chippy voted the best in Scotland in 2019.

It has gone on to win an array of awards and a loyal band of regulars.

10 years of fine fish suppers

On Wednesday, the family-run business in Merkinch opened for a night of celebrations to mark its 10th anniversary.

And as a treat, customers were invited to grab a fish supper for just £6.50.

The offer proved to be a hit with customers – perhaps unsurprisingly – and more than 350 were fried up and sold over the course of the evening.

In a statement issued on their Facebook page, owner Dave McLeod thanked his staff and customers for making the event a success.

He wrote: “Huge thanks to everyone who came down to see us tonight and help celebrate 10 years at Grant Street.

“The guys worked their socks off tonight and knocked out over 350 fish suppers at our birthday discounted price

“Ten years since Martin Pieraccini handed the Golden Fish Lifter over to the McLeod family.

“And what a whirlwind 10 years, with lockdown slapped right in the middle.

“We are truly blessed to have had such great staff over the years and wonderful customers.”

Following a successful evening, Mr McLeod headed home to toast the success.

He wrote: “Thank you for all your support over the last 10 years, and here’s to the next 10.

“Now off for an Espresso Martini with Hawkeye to celebrate.”