Why Aberdeen PTs aren’t sweating over weight-loss jabs

At his heaviest, Aberdeen personal trainer Bradley Boyd weighed more than 20 stone.

He lost his excess pounds through a strict diet and training regime — but he understands why the promise of a quick fix is so tempting.

“Let’s be real,” he says. “Everyone wants a shortcut; everyone wants to be in the fast lane.”

It’s a mindset that worries many in the fitness world, where some fear the rise of weight-loss jabs could leave fewer people needing their help.

But for Bradley, who coaches clients through his own transformation programme, the arrival of prescription drugs such as Mounjaro and Wegovy isn’t a threat to the fitness industry — it’s a wake-up call.

“A lot of personal trainers and coaches are bashing [weight-loss injections], and I think that comes from being scared they might lose business,” he says. “But as a coach, I think we’ve got to tap into this.”

‘It works — but here’s the risk’

Every week, Bradley hears about weight-loss injections, which mimic the GLP-1 hormone to suppress appetite — from followers on social media, clients who know someone taking them, or people considering starting themselves.

“They’re everywhere,” he says.

And while he believes they can be a useful starting point for people who need to lose weight for health reasons, he worries about the lack of education around the medication.

“People think, ‘I’ll lose weight and that’s the goal.’ But your body still needs fuel, and when calories crash your body turns to muscle and bone for energy. Without training, you end up lighter but in a worse state long-term.”

That doesn’t mean he would turn away clients who are using the injections. In fact, he sees the potential muscle wastage as an entry point for PTs, whose job is to build bodies up.

He even compares weight-loss injections to another trend that has a few industries worried.

“It’s like artificial intelligence,” he says. “People tried to ignore it, but it’s not going anywhere. Smart coaches are learning to adapt and work with it.”

That adaptation, he says, will define which trainers thrive.

“Coaches who understand GLP-1 will start building specific programmes that taper you off safely and rebuild muscle mass. The aim is to sustain the weight you’ve lost and become a stronger human being.”

‘You can’t jab your way fit’

Sam Milne, another Aberdeen PT, says the stigma of weight-loss injections has eased.

“People are more open and honest about it now,” he says. “That’s a good thing. They need real advice to make informed decisions.”

But he draws a line between losing weight and being fit.

“A jab can reduce body weight,” he says, “but it doesn’t build strength or prevent muscle loss, which can actually slow metabolism. That’s where I come in. Clients don’t just hire me for fat loss; they come for energy, resilience, strength and longevity.”

Sam’s approach is to treat the medication as a “window of opportunity”.

“When appetite’s reduced, we use that time to train, improve food quality, manage stress and prioritise sleep,” he says. “That way, when the medication stops, the habits are already there.”

He’s also wary of how normalisation could distort priorities.

“It’s easy to focus on a slimmer body. But the real goal is how you feel, not how you look. Pairing fitness goals with weight-loss goals gives people a much deeper sense of achievement — that endorphin rush you only get from moving.”

Weight-loss jabs in Banchory: PT for new mums on real fitness goals

In Banchory, trainer Rhona Gordon runs classes for new mums looking to get back to fitness.

She says the topic of weight-loss injections comes up occasionally, usually out of curiosity.

“I’ve had a few conversations with people,” she says. “It’s more about them finding out what my opinion is, rather than anyone seriously wanting to do it themselves. It’s quite an in-topic just now.”

Her verdict is straightforward.

“I think it can be used as a weight-loss tool, but it’s really important that it’s combined with a healthy diet and an exercise regime as well,” she says. “It’s not something that should be used on its own, because you’re not going to get the results. Once you stop, the weight will just go straight back.”

Most of her clients, she adds, aren’t chasing a number on the scales.

“A lot of my clients either already live a healthy lifestyle or they come to me because they want to feel fitter and stronger,” she says. “Yes, some want to lose weight, but they also want to feel healthy and be able to do things they couldn’t do before.”

And while some PTs worry the trend could dent business, Rhona thinks the opposite.

“People are maybe a bit more aware that if they are losing weight, they have to make sure it stays off and that they feel healthy,” she says. “Hopefully it’ll make them realise they still need to exercise and think about their diet.”

Why PTs say education is key to long-term weight loss

Back in Aberdeen, Bradley believes the industry’s future lies in education.

“We don’t have a losing-weight problem,” he says. “We have a maintaining-weight problem. Everyone knows how to lose or gain weight — the hard part is staying steady.”

He also has a warning for the years ahead, when personal trainers won’t just be needed — they’ll be essential.

“Five years down the line there’s going to be an epidemic where people have massive amounts of muscle loss,” he says.

“At the end of the day, this medication was created for diabetics, and it’s now being used by people who just want to lose weight. There could be a big problem if people aren’t aware of what over-using this looks like.”

The perspectives of the PTs in Aberdeen and Banchory are three of several being shared in a Press & Journal series on the growing use of weight-loss jabs — from local users and pharmacists to fitness coaches and chefs.