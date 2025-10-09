Shock as huge wind turbine ‘anchors’ could line Moray coast, leaving fisherman fearing for their livelihoods

Moray residents and fisherman are rallying against a new development that will turn the coast into a floating warehouse for offshore wind farm parts.

The proposed Moray FLOW-Park project is seen as key to the development of green energy sites, amid predictions it will put millions of pounds into the local economy.

Two bodies of water have been selected to become safe anchorage points for wind turbine comments.

And Buckie will be the base for the project.

It’s understood a number of metal structures will be created off the Moray coast, between Buckie and Nairn, to which floating turbine bases can be secured.

The sheer scale of the turbines under construction means onshore storage space is limited – and the offshore sites are seen as the solution.

But the plan has sparked an outcry from those living and working along the coast who fear the project could impact livelihoods and the environment.

Some have warned that the FLOW-Park could spoil the coastal view for tourists, harm marine life, and negatively affect the local fishing industry.

According to the developers, an independent study found the project could boost the local economy by £126 million.

And it is also expected to support 1,200 jobs in the coming years.

Where will the FLOW-Park project installed?

The Moray Firth is set to be selected as the UK’s first FLOW-Park location.

Specifically, two parks are proposed to be built off the Moray coastline.

The southern site will be located near Nairn, with the northern site positioned between Findhorn and Burghead.

The developers of the proposed facility, Offshore Solutions Group (OSG), also say that, following feedback from locals and stakeholders, Buckie will be the operational port for the Moray FLOW-Park.

Residents and fishermen have, however, voiced concerns about the proposed site.

A Facebook group called ‘Stop the Moray Firth FLOW-Park’ was formed at the start of October.

It has since grown to over 400 members.

They have expressed strong opposition, with comments like “I’m extremely concerned” and “This cannot happen” directed towards the plans.

One local submitted a comment to the Press and Journal and said that residents of Nairn are concerned the project could affect tourism.

Fears have also been raised it could create an eyesore and have various negative impacts on the environment.

So just what is a Flow Park?

The Press and Journal asked OSG to put into laymen’s terms what a Flow Park is.

A spokesperson told us: “It’s more a body of water where the bases, not the full turbines, are stored.

“It allows for the continued manufacture of all the components.

“There’s a restriction in space onshore because these structures are huge, so you need somewhere to store the elements of a wind turbine as they’re being made.

“So it really facilitates the timely manufacture and installation of the turbines.”

Fishermen ‘shocked’ to learn of Flow Park proposals, say Moray councillor

Buckie Councillor Sonya Warren recently attended a meeting with more than 25 local fishermen, who raised concerns about the proposal.

She said: “The local fishers are very concerned about the situation.

“They were shocked to learn about the proposed FLOW-Park sites, which appear to overlap important traditional fishing grounds.

“These are small, low-impact boats that fish daily for prawns and squid and can’t easily travel far offshore in winter.

“Any displacement could seriously affect livelihoods and local harbour economies.”

Councillor Warren did say she is encouraged that dialogue is under way.

She said she will continue to support constructive discussions while keeping an open mind ahead of any formal planning or licensing decisions.

Developers respond to local concerns on the Moray FLOW-Park

OSG have stated that the project will be carefully managed to minimise environmental impact and support local communities.

Will Rowley, the Founder and CEO of Offshore Solutions Group, and the developer of Moray FLOW-Park, said: “We have undertaken several conversations to introduce the project to relevant MSPs, MPs and Moray Council.

“We also maintain a fully transparent dialogue with the SFF & SWFPA, alongside environmental and maritime regulators.”

“Liaising with community councils and other groups gives us the opportunity to react directly to local input, prior to further public consultation as the project develops.

“We would urge any interested parties to contact us directly should they wish to find out more.”

He added: “I am pleased to confirm that Buckie is now the planned port for this element of the project.”

What do you think of the plans for the FLOW-Park? Let us know in the comments below.