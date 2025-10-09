Shock as huge wind turbine ‘anchors’ could line Moray coast, leaving fisherman fearing for their livelihoods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock as huge wind turbine ‘anchors’ could line Moray coast, leaving fisherman fearing for their livelihoods

Developers say the project is worth £126 million to the economy and will bring 1,200 jobs.

By Regan Parsons
An image of what the floating wind park could look like. Yellow and white metal structures would act as anchors for floating wind turbine parts.
An image shows what the Moray Firth FLOW-Park could look like before giant floating wind farm parts are anchored to it.

Moray residents and fisherman are rallying against a new development that will turn the coast into a floating warehouse for offshore wind farm parts.

The proposed Moray FLOW-Park project is seen as key to the development of green energy sites, amid predictions it will put millions of pounds into the local economy.

Two bodies of water have been selected to become safe anchorage points for wind turbine comments.

And Buckie will be the base for the project.

It’s understood a number of metal structures will be created off the Moray coast, between Buckie and Nairn, to which floating turbine bases can be secured.

The sheer scale of the turbines under construction means onshore storage space is limited – and the offshore sites are seen as the solution.

But the plan has sparked an outcry from those living and working along the coast who fear the project could impact livelihoods and the environment.

Some have warned that the FLOW-Park could spoil the coastal view for tourists, harm marine life, and negatively affect the local fishing industry.

According to the developers, an independent study found the project could boost the local economy by £126 million.

And it is also expected to support 1,200 jobs in the coming years.

Where will the FLOW-Park project installed?

The Moray Firth is set to be selected as the UK’s first FLOW-Park location.

Specifically, two parks are proposed to be built off the Moray coastline.

The southern site will be located near Nairn, with the northern site positioned between Findhorn and Burghead.

The developers of the proposed facility, Offshore Solutions Group (OSG), also say that, following feedback from locals and stakeholders, Buckie will be the operational port for the Moray FLOW-Park.

Residents and fishermen have, however, voiced concerns about the proposed site.

Beach looking out to the Moray Firth
From Roseisle Beach, the proposed Northern FLOW-Park could be seen across the Moray Firth. Image: Roy Sinclair

A Facebook group called ‘Stop the Moray Firth FLOW-Park’ was formed at the start of October.

It has since grown to over 400 members.

They have expressed strong opposition, with comments like “I’m extremely concerned” and “This cannot happen” directed towards the plans.

One local submitted a comment to the Press and Journal and said that residents of Nairn are concerned the project could affect tourism.

Fears have also been raised it could create an eyesore and have various negative impacts on the environment.

The image is a nautical chart of Moray Firth, indicating Moray FLOW-Park license areas marked by dashed lines. It displays depths, navigational aids, and coastal features from Cromarty in the west to Lossiemouth in the east, including areas designated for SS barge offloading.
The Moray Firth seabed areas are licensed under a two-year exclusivity agreement with Crown Estate Scotland. Image: Offshore Solutions Group.

So just what is a Flow Park?

The Press and Journal asked OSG to put into laymen’s terms what a Flow Park is.

A spokesperson told us: “It’s more a body of water where the bases, not the full turbines, are stored.

“It allows for the continued manufacture of all the components.

“There’s a restriction in space onshore because these structures are huge, so you need somewhere to store the elements of a wind turbine as they’re being made.

“So it really facilitates the timely manufacture and installation of the turbines.”

Fishermen ‘shocked’ to learn of Flow Park proposals, say Moray councillor

Buckie Councillor Sonya Warren recently attended a meeting with more than 25 local fishermen, who raised concerns about the proposal.

She said: “The local fishers are very concerned about the situation.

“They were shocked to learn about the proposed FLOW-Park sites, which appear to overlap important traditional fishing grounds.

“These are small, low-impact boats that fish daily for prawns and squid and can’t easily travel far offshore in winter.

“Any displacement could seriously affect livelihoods and local harbour economies.”

Soyna Warren
Buckie councillor Sonya Warren attended a meeting with over 25 fishermen last Friday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Councillor Warren did say she is encouraged that dialogue is under way.

She said she will continue to support constructive discussions while keeping an open mind ahead of any formal planning or licensing decisions.

Developers respond to local concerns on the Moray FLOW-Park

OSG have stated that the project will be carefully managed to minimise environmental impact and support local communities.

Will Rowley, the Founder and CEO of Offshore Solutions Group, and the developer of Moray FLOW-Park, said: “We have undertaken several conversations to introduce the project to relevant MSPs, MPs and Moray Council.

“We also maintain a fully transparent dialogue with the SFF & SWFPA, alongside environmental and maritime regulators.”

“Liaising with community councils and other groups gives us the opportunity to react directly to local input, prior to further public consultation as the project develops.

“We would urge any interested parties to contact us directly should they wish to find out more.”

He added: “I am pleased to confirm that Buckie is now the planned port for this element of the project.”

Conversation