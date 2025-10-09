A Lego model fit for a King as Ballater marks 150 years of Albert Hall with special royal guests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A Lego model fit for a King as Ballater marks 150 years of Albert Hall with special royal guests

Charles and Camilla were given lookalike figures as they met villagers and tourists.

By Ellie Milne
Charles and Camilla look at the Lego creation of Albert Hall
King Charles and Queen Camilla meet Nicola Reid (left) from the Ballater Lego Club during a visit to mark the 150th anniversary of The Albert Hall in Ballater. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

The King and Queen are no strangers to the Ballater community.

And while they have been staying at Birkhall over the past few months, they have once again become neighbours to the village’s residents.

Today, they paid a special visit to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of Albert Hall.

The bricks of the hall have stood strong since 1875, but it was Lego bricks that turned heads today as the monarch and his queen were presented with lookalike Charles and Camilla figures.

Since it opened, the building has been at the heart of the village and still plays host to a range of activities for the local people.

Many of those were represented today, from the history group and bowls club, to the Scottish Women’s Institute and the food pantry.

King and Queen applaud
The King and Queen at Albert Hall in Ballater with Gordon Riddler in the background. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Crowds gather to see royals

Station Square was cordoned off ahead of this morning’s event with police patrolling the area.

A crowd gradually started to build behind the barriers as word spread the King may be making an appearance.

Locals may be used to seeing the royals, but for many tourists it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the King.

A sea of children’s faces filled the first-floor windows as they waited patiently for the special guests to arrive.

Charles and Camilla were driven to the entrance from nearby Balmoral and greeted by Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire Sandy Manson and his wife, Barbara Manson.

King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted by Lord-Lieutenant Sandy Manson
King Charles and Queen Camilla were greeted by Lord-Lieutenant Sandy Manson. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Wearing the King Charles tartan, he and Camilla quickly escaped the windy weather but did take a moment to wave at the cheering crowd.

Primary pupils design anniversary flags

Once inside the hall, they spoke to all of the group representatives and trustees with introductions made by Gordon Riddler, chairman of the Victoria and Albert Halls (Ballater) Trust, and booking manager, Lindsay Boden.

One of the most eye-catching displays came from the Ballater Lego Group.

Member and village resident Nicola Reid has spent the past six weeks creating the Albert Hall out of Lego.

The impressive structure features all the tiny details including the balcony and the special anniversary flag.

Pupils from Ballater Primary School took part in a competition to design a new flag with winner David’s design on display today – and featured in miniature form.

Ballater Primary School pupils meet the King and Queen with the winning flag design displayed in the background
Ballater Primary School pupils meet the King and Queen with the winning flag design displayed in the background. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The royal couple were also included in the creation – complete with a kilt for Charles – which they kept as a keepsake.

Nicola told The Press and Journal: “It took about six weeks in total – some roof bricks only arrived yesterday.

“The little details, the balcony and the angles, are quite hard to replicate but I finally got it.

“I found a little Lego kilt and had to use it for the King.

“I did my very best to replicate them. They were quite pleased.”

The King and Queen in Lego form
The King and Queen in Lego form. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Among the guests were the Earl and Countess of Aboyne who showed Charles and Camilla the silver engraved trowel which was presented to the Marchioness of Huntly to lay the hall’s first foundation stone in 1874.

King and Queen visit Albert Hall

Ballater Primary School head teacher Valerie Stoddart was in attendance with some of the pupils to show Charles and Camilla all of their flag designs.

Former pupil Archie McEwan, 12, played the cello throughout the event – the instrument the King played at school.

The royals were also treated to a Scottish country dancing performance.

The whole event was a musical affair with north-east fiddler Paul Anderson composing an original piece for the anniversary.

He said: “When they asked me about writing a tune to commemorate the 150th, I felt it had to be upbeat. It’s a celebration.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit the Albert Hall anniversary. They stand with others in traditional kilts, looking at a framed piece of music.
Paul Anderson talks to the King and Queen about his original piece composed for the Albert Hall anniversary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Charles and Camilla watch on as Scottish country dancers perform
Charles and Camilla watch on as Scottish country dancers perform. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
The King greets visitors in Station Square
The King greets visitors in Station Square. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Visitors from across the US and Australia

Before they left, Charles and Camilla greeted the crowd, shaking hands and talking to locals and visitors. Some had travelled as far as Australia.

Friends Lauren Barr and Ashley Simkovitch, from the US, have been enjoying a road trip across Scotland. The pair was excited to see the King and Queen before they head home.

Ashley, from New York, said: “We were at Balmoral Castle visiting yesterday which is why we were in town.

Ashley Simkovitch and Lauren Barr stand in front of Ballater Station
Ashley Simkovitch and Lauren Barr visited Ballater from the US. Image: Ellie Milne/DC Thomson.

“We were going to leave this morning but we stayed longer after hearing the King and Queen would be here.”

Lauren, who lives in Florida, added: “We don’t have anything like this in the US. It’s very exciting for us to see them.

“I never thought I’d see them in my lifetime but now I have and even shook his hand.”

Conversation