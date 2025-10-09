Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with Land Rover at King George VI Bridge in Aberdeen

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash with a Land Rover near the King George VI bridge in Aberdeen.

Officers are currently carrying out investigations at the Riverside Drive roundabout, leading into Kincorth, after the crash at about 11.40am.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the rider of the motorbike transported to hospital.

A Police spokesperson said: “At about 11.40am on Thursday, we received a report of a crash involving a car and motorcylist at a roundabout at King George VI Bridge in Aberdeen.

“The motorcyclist was taken to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Traffic is still moving, but drivers are urged to use caution around the crash site.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

