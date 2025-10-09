News Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with Land Rover at King George VI Bridge in Aberdeen Police are carrying out inquiries into the incident. By Graham Fleming October 9 2025, 1:50 pm October 9 2025, 1:50 pm Share Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with Land Rover at King George VI Bridge in Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6868762/motorcyclist-in-hospital-after-king-george-bridge-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash with a Land Rover near the King George VI bridge in Aberdeen. Officers are currently carrying out investigations at the Riverside Drive roundabout, leading into Kincorth, after the crash at about 11.40am. Emergency services were called to the scene and the rider of the motorbike transported to hospital. The road has been partially closed. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 09/10/25 A Police spokesperson said: “At about 11.40am on Thursday, we received a report of a crash involving a car and motorcylist at a roundabout at King George VI Bridge in Aberdeen. “The motorcyclist was taken to hospital. “Inquiries are ongoing.” Police are carrying out inquiries. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson The Scottish Ambulance Service dispatched a trauma team to the scene. A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.57am to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision at the King George VI Bridge, Aberdeen. “An ambulance and a trauma team were dispatched to the scene, and one patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.” Traffic is still moving, but drivers are urged to use caution around the crash site.
Conversation