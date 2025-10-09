Video show cars running red lights at A90 roadworks as drivers warned ‘someone could die’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video show cars running red lights at A90 roadworks as drivers warned ‘someone could die’

Amey, who maintain the road, have called on drivers to follow the rules.

By Graham Fleming

Drivers on the A90 have been urged to comply with temporary traffic lights at Boddam after a warning that “someone could die”.

That’s after video was released showing five vehicles running a red light on the road south of Peterhead.

Cars, a van and a bus all failed to stop for the light, placed at the A90’s turn-off at Station Road.

And the video, captured this week and released by roads maintenance company Amey, has prompted an urgent safety warning.

Bosses have warned that further ignorance of the rules “could cost someone their life”.

The three-way lights have been the cause of substantial delays.

Motorists have reported frustration, with drivers said to be sitting stationary for “five to six minutes” at a time before a severely limited number of vehicles are allowed through.

But an Amey warning read: “Five vehicles – including a bus – ran a red light at active roadworks on the A90 near Boddam recently.

“Please remember that these signals are there to protect lives.

“Workers are just metres away and a moment of impatience could cost someone their life.”

What are the roadworks on A90 at Boddam for?

Amey began the £325,000 project at Boddam on August 11 in an effort to make drainage improvements to the road.

Traffic lights have been in place since September 8 in order to enable the works to be carried out safely.

And they are expected to be in place until October 17 at the earliest.

Amey have been approached for further comment.

