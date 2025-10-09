Video show cars running red lights at A90 roadworks as drivers warned ‘someone could die’

Drivers on the A90 have been urged to comply with temporary traffic lights at Boddam after a warning that “someone could die”.

That’s after video was released showing five vehicles running a red light on the road south of Peterhead.

Cars, a van and a bus all failed to stop for the light, placed at the A90’s turn-off at Station Road.

And the video, captured this week and released by roads maintenance company Amey, has prompted an urgent safety warning.

Bosses have warned that further ignorance of the rules “could cost someone their life”.

The three-way lights have been the cause of substantial delays.

Motorists have reported frustration, with drivers said to be sitting stationary for “five to six minutes” at a time before a severely limited number of vehicles are allowed through.

But an Amey warning read: “Five vehicles – including a bus – ran a red light at active roadworks on the A90 near Boddam recently.

“Please remember that these signals are there to protect lives.

“Workers are just metres away and a moment of impatience could cost someone their life.”

What are the roadworks on A90 at Boddam for?

Amey began the £325,000 project at Boddam on August 11 in an effort to make drainage improvements to the road.

Traffic lights have been in place since September 8 in order to enable the works to be carried out safely.

And they are expected to be in place until October 17 at the earliest.

Amey have been approached for further comment.