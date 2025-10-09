Girl charged after victim of alleged Inverurie attack taken to hospital

One girl has been charged, and another has been taken to hospital following an alleged assault in Inverurie.

Police were called to the West High Street area of the town on Wednesday evening following reports of an altercation.

Officers and paramedics were pictured outside Inverurie Town Hall shortly after 5pm, with an area of the pavement cordoned off.

One female youth was assessed by paramedics before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Female charged after Inverurie incident

A female youth has since been charged in connection with the incident.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 5.50pm on Wednesday, October 8, we received a report of an assault in the West High Street area of Inverurie.

“Emergency services attended, and a female youth was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Another female youth was charged in connection, and a report will be submitted to the relevant authorities.”