NHS Grampian decontamination staff sent to Glasgow with packed lunches amid fallout from machinery malfunction

Senior leaders at health board said it could take up to four weeks to get Foresterhill back on track.

By Chris Cromar
Foresterhill Health Campus sign.
Over 200 surgeries have been cancelled after an unknown substance was found on surgical tools at Foresterhill on Friday. Image: University of Aberdeen.

Staff at NHS Grampian’s closed decontamination unit are being sent to Glasgow while the Foresterhill unit is out of action.

But they are apparently being given packed lunches to take on their travels as a form of compensation for the disruption.

The decision has been made as the fallout from the discovery of an “unknown substance” on surgical tools at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary continues.

More than 200 medical procedures have been called-off – together with over 100 dental procedures since the issues became clear.

It is currently understood that a machinery malfunction within the decontamination unit at Foresterhill is responsible.

Decontamination unit update

On Thursday, NHS Grampian‘s director of infrastructure, sustainability and support services, Alan Wilson, gave an update on the situation.

The health board had appealed to others for help and he told board members that staff and supplies are being sent to Glasgow and Inverness.

Mr Wilson added that NHS Orkney and Tayside were also helping with the backlog of procedures.

Regarding staff being sent to Glasgow, and potentially being out of pocket, he said: “We’ve given them a wee packed lunch as they’re travelling down there.

He added: “We know what the staff have been through before. They always rise to the occasion.”

‘We’re there to support NHS Grampian staff’

Mr Wilson acknowledged that this was “not easy” for workers who have been transferred south, “especially those with families”.

But he pledged: “I’ll make sure we’re there to support them.”

In terms of time frames for getting decontamination services and operations back on track, Mr Wilson revealed they are at an “early stage”.

He said there will be a “minimum” of four weeks required to revalidate equipment within the unit.

While three new pieces of equipment were “delivered” he said “the risk will be there for a wee bit longer”.

