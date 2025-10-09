Hundreds queue as Love Island star opens Aberdeen’s new BPerfect store

Hundreds of excited fans of TikTok viral cosmetic brand BPerfect turned out as their new pop up store opened in Aberdeen today.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu from reality TV show Love Island’s 2022 series was at the Trinity Centre for its grand opening.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said: “I love the place and now there’s a pop up shop for all the locals to come and enjoy.”

It was the star’s first time in the Granite City, and she said she was a fan of it.

She spoke of her “love” for Scotland and its “warm people”.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu: ‘I like the town’

“I like it. It’s very wholesome.

“I like the town, it’s got everything you need, but not too much,” she said.

“They’re all so sweet, and there’s even people coming from college on their break.”

Specialising in makeup and tanning products, the store is the first in Scotland outside of Glasgow.

To celebrate its arrival, a DJ was brought in to create a party atmosphere in the Union Street shopping centre.

BPerfect founder: ‘We’re hoping it’s going to become permanent’

BPerfect founder Brendan McDowall was also in attendance and revealed he hopes the store becomes a permanent fixture.

“This is a a pop up for Christmas, but we’re hoping it’s going to become permanent,” he said.

Explaining why he chose Aberdeen, he revealed: “We work with a lot of local creators and we’ve had a massive influx of customers on TikTok from Aberdeen.

“Scotland has just blown up for us.”

Queues went all the way from Union Street’s junction with Bridge Street through to Trinity Centre’s western entrance and all the way to the shop itself.

Fans screamed loudly and took selfies with Ekin-Su, who brought some Love Island glam to the city.

LJ Welsh, who lives in Cheshire but is originally from Aberdeen, travelled all the way back to the north-east for the launch.

“I use the brand quite a lot and I use the products,” she said.

“It’s really exciting that a big brand is opening up a store in Aberdeen, as it’s something we don’t get to see much of.”

Friends Deborah Hay and Angela Reid started queuing at 2pm for the 4pm launch.

They said: “It’s a product we always buy online. It’s really good.

“Here, rather than getting it online, you can actually look at it.”

Babs de Bruijn attended the opening of BPerfect with her daughter and called the crowd “huge”.

She said: “I think it’s really good, because there’s not really another make up shop at all.”

Proud Trinity Centre manager Kenny Bruce described the launch as “brilliant”.

“It’s fantastic for the centre that we’re attracting these national brands on the back of the success of Lavissa opening in the summer,” he said.

“It’s great and it shows our commitment to bringing brands to the city, and not just our centre.”

Ekin-Su also recently starred on the celebrity version of The Traitors US, with the UK version recently returning to TV screens after being filmed in the Highlands.