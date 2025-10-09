Hundreds queue as Love Island star opens Aberdeen’s new BPerfect store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Hundreds queue as Love Island star opens Aberdeen’s new BPerfect store

Ekin-Su Culculoglu, from the 2022 series of the reality TV show, also gave her verdict on Aberdeen.

By Chris Cromar
Fans taking selfies with Ekin-Su Culculoglu.
Fans of Love Island star Ekin-Su Culculoglu take selfies with her at BPerfect's Aberdeen store launch. Image: DC Thomson.

Hundreds of excited fans of TikTok viral cosmetic brand BPerfect turned out as their new pop up store opened in Aberdeen today.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu from reality TV show Love Island’s 2022 series was at the Trinity Centre for its grand opening.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Brendan McDowall standing together.
Ekin-Su with BPerfect founder Brendan McDowall. Image: DC Thomson.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said: “I love the place and now there’s a pop up shop for all the locals to come and enjoy.”

It was the star’s first time in the Granite City, and she said she was a fan of it.

She spoke of her “love” for Scotland and its “warm people”.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu: ‘I like the town’

“I like it. It’s very wholesome.

“I like the town, it’s got everything you need, but not too much,” she said.

“They’re all so sweet, and there’s even people coming from college on their break.”

Outside of BPerfect in Aberdeen.
BPerfect’s pop up store is open seven days a week in the Trinity Centre.

Specialising in makeup and tanning products, the store is the first in Scotland outside of Glasgow.

To celebrate its arrival, a DJ was brought in to create a party atmosphere in the Union Street shopping centre.

BPerfect founder: ‘We’re hoping it’s going to become permanent’

BPerfect founder Brendan McDowall was also in attendance and revealed he hopes the store becomes a permanent fixture.

“This is a a pop up for Christmas, but we’re hoping it’s going to become permanent,” he said.

People queuing at the Trinity Centre.
Hundreds of people queued for the shop’s launch. Image: DC Thomson.

Explaining why he chose Aberdeen, he revealed: “We work with a lot of local creators and we’ve had a massive influx of customers on TikTok from Aberdeen.

“Scotland has just blown up for us.”

DJ at BPerfect in Aberdeen.
A DJ was at the launch party. Image: DC Thomson.

Queues went all the way from Union Street’s junction with Bridge Street through to Trinity Centre’s western entrance and all the way to the shop itself.

Fans screamed loudly and took selfies with Ekin-Su, who brought some Love Island glam to the city.

LJ Welsh standing.
LJ Welsh travelled from Cheshire for the store’s opening. Image: DC Thomson.

LJ Welsh, who lives in Cheshire but is originally from Aberdeen, travelled all the way back to the north-east for the launch.

“I use the brand quite a lot and I use the products,” she said.

“It’s really exciting that a big brand is opening up a store in Aberdeen, as it’s something we don’t get to see much of.”

Deborah Hay and Angela Reid.
Friends Deborah Hay and Angela Ray were there two hours before the store opened. Image: DC Thomson.

Friends Deborah Hay and Angela Reid started queuing at 2pm for the 4pm launch.

They said: “It’s a product we always buy online. It’s really good.

“Here, rather than getting it online, you can actually look at it.”

Babs de Bruijn.
Babs de Bruijn said BPerfect’s launch is “really good” for Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Babs de Bruijn attended the opening of BPerfect with her daughter and called the crowd “huge”.

She said: “I think it’s really good, because there’s not really another make up shop at all.”

Kenny Bruce standing.
Kenny Bruce was delighted with the Trinity Centre’s newest addition. Image: DC Thomson.

Proud Trinity Centre manager Kenny Bruce described the launch as “brilliant”.

“It’s fantastic for the centre that we’re attracting these national brands on the back of the success of Lavissa opening in the summer,” he said.

“It’s great and it shows our commitment to bringing brands to the city, and not just our centre.”

Ekin-Su also recently starred on the celebrity version of The Traitors US, with the UK version recently returning to TV screens after being filmed in the Highlands.

Conversation