85-year-old man dies after crash in Aberdeenshire

An 85-year-old man has died days after a serious road accident in Aberdeenshire.

The crash took place at about 1pm on Wednesday October 1 and involved a red Kia Sportage which was being driven south on the A939 at Cock Bridge.

Emergency services attended and the casualty was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he later died, on Monday.

No other injuries were reported.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact officers.

“I’d also ask that those who were driving in the area at the time with dash-cam footage review this to see if it has captured anything that could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1572 of October 1.