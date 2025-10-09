Aberdeen to Montrose railway line closed after suspected fatality

The railway line between Aberdeen and Montrose has been closed due to a suspected fatality on the tracks this evening.

A ScotRail statement confirmed they are “dealing with an incident” on the line near Stonehaven, with all of them being blocked as a result.

Disruption is expected to last until the end of today.

Train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen have been cancelled, delayed or revised.

Passengers are asked to speak to staff or press help points for further information.