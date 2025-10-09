News Fire breaks out near Lossiemouth It happened after 6pm tonight. By Chris Cromar October 9 2025, 10:15 pm October 9 2025, 10:15 pm Share Fire breaks out near Lossiemouth Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6869289/fire-breaks-out-lossiemouth/ Copy Link 0 comment Plumes of smoke can be seen. Image: Jasperimage. A fire has broken out near Lossiemouth, with four appliances being sent to the Moray town to tackle the blaze. It broke out after 6pm this evening on the banks of the River Lossie at Lossie woodland, with the fire service getting the call at 6.22pm. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was not a wildfire and said it was an “open fire” instead. Four fire appliances have been sent to the scene. Image: DC Thomson. Four appliances, from Lossiemouth, Elgin and Fochabers are at the scene. Massive plumes of smoke can be seen rising over the area.
