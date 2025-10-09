Fire breaks out near Lossiemouth

A fire has broken out near Lossiemouth, with four appliances being sent to the Moray town to tackle the blaze.

It broke out after 6pm this evening on the banks of the River Lossie at Lossie woodland, with the fire service getting the call at 6.22pm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was not a wildfire and said it was an “open fire” instead.

Four appliances, from Lossiemouth, Elgin and Fochabers are at the scene.

Massive plumes of smoke can be seen rising over the area.