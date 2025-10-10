Man reported missing during trip to Isle of Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man reported missing during trip to Isle of Skye

Matthias Beutin planned to climb Bla Bheinn on Thursday.

By Ellie Milne
Matthias Beutin
Matthias Beutin has been reported missing on the Isle of Skye. Image: Police Scotland.

A 57-year-old man has been reported missing during a trip to the Isle of Skye.

Matthias Beutin was last seen at Blaven car park, near Loch Slapin, at about 11.30am on Thursday.

He was planning to climb Bla Bheinn that day.

Matthias has not been in contact with his family since setting off on the hike.

Police have confirmed extensive inquires are ongoing to trace him, including searches of the area.

Skye Mountain Rescue Team are assisting officers with the search.

Matthias is German and described as being white, around 5ft 9ins tall and of average build with short dark hair.

Matthias Beutin passport photo
Police have shared two photos of Matthias as part of their appeal. Image: Police Scotland.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue waterproof jacket, brown waterproof trousers and a dark brown Meindl trekking shoes.

He was also carrying a small black and orange backpack.

Matthias Beutin reported missing after setting off on hike

Police are now appealing to the public for information.

Sergeant David Mockett said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Matthias. It’s out of character for him to be missing or not in contact with family.

“Matthias is visiting Skye and we know he planned to climb Bla Bheinn.

“Specialist resources, including a number of mountain rescue teams, have been involved in searches of the area.

“I’d like to ask anyone who lives in the area, or has been to Blaven since yesterday morning, and thinks they may have been Matthias to contact us urgently.

“Drivers with dash-cams, please also review any footage you have from around the Loch Slapin area, as you may have captured something which could help.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2588 of October 9.

