Man reported missing during trip to Isle of Skye

A 57-year-old man has been reported missing during a trip to the Isle of Skye.

Matthias Beutin was last seen at Blaven car park, near Loch Slapin, at about 11.30am on Thursday.

He was planning to climb Bla Bheinn that day.

Matthias has not been in contact with his family since setting off on the hike.

Police have confirmed extensive inquires are ongoing to trace him, including searches of the area.

Skye Mountain Rescue Team are assisting officers with the search.

Matthias is German and described as being white, around 5ft 9ins tall and of average build with short dark hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue waterproof jacket, brown waterproof trousers and a dark brown Meindl trekking shoes.

He was also carrying a small black and orange backpack.

Police are now appealing to the public for information.

Sergeant David Mockett said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Matthias. It’s out of character for him to be missing or not in contact with family.

“Matthias is visiting Skye and we know he planned to climb Bla Bheinn.

“Specialist resources, including a number of mountain rescue teams, have been involved in searches of the area.

“I’d like to ask anyone who lives in the area, or has been to Blaven since yesterday morning, and thinks they may have been Matthias to contact us urgently.

“Drivers with dash-cams, please also review any footage you have from around the Loch Slapin area, as you may have captured something which could help.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2588 of October 9.