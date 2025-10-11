Ex-Aberdeen teacher scammed out of £350 by bogus publisher offering false Waterstones dream

A former Aberdeen school teacher and serviceman turned children’s author has warned of a bogus publisher selling authors a false Waterstones dream.

Alex Wasinowicz, from Fordoun in Aberdeenshire has “worked tirelessly” to produce his debut novel The Adventures of the Tickle Treacle Gang.

It offers kids “tales of resilience” from his experiences of growing up in the 60s and 70s – and he’s needed more of that resilience after being targeted by scammers.

The 65-year-old will be known to many as a former PE teacher for Dyce Academy, Northfield Academy, St Machar Academy and Oldmachar Academy.

Now trying his hand at writing, his book is already on storefronts such as Waterstones Online and Amazon.

So when he received an email promising it could make its way onto high street shelves too, he was delighted.

The message, sent from ‘WaterstonesPublishing.com,’ asked for only £350 to make Alex’s dream come true.

But after the payment went through, there was a sudden demand for more than £1,000 in “additional costs”.

Alarm bells began to ring at this point and Alex contacted the police and Waterstones about the email.

The book shop giant confirmed to him that the email was fraudulent, prompting Alex to warn other authors not to be caught out.

How did the scam come about?

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Alex told of how he was caught out by the convincing scam.

He said: “I said, look, it’s only £350, it’s not £50,000, I can afford it.

“So I said to myself ‘I’m going to go for it, I’m not mucking about, I want to get my book in Waterstones’.

“Then they asked me for £1,050, and for a moment I thought ‘OK, it’s only £1,000, I can afford that’.

“But then I thought ‘wait a minute, something isn’t right’.

“It wasn’t done through PayPal and I thought maybe this wasn’t as professional as I might expect.”

Plans to motor on after ‘very upsetting’ scam blow

Alex worked as a physical training instructor in the British armed forces before going on to teach children and adults martial arts like kickboxing and boxing.

And he admits the setback to his book publishing dream was “very upsetting”.

But he went on to say that he wont let this keep him down for too long – helped by his military background and “great resilience”.

He said: “It is very upsetting.

“But, one thing that cannot be denied is that with my military experience, I’ve grown to have great resilience.

“This is what I taught the children in schools.

“Regardless of what form of adversity comes your way, you do not buckle.

“You have to keep on going. If not, you’re not going to succeed in life.”

Investigation launched into scam

Police are aware of the scam.

A spokesperson said: “On Thursday October 9, we received a report of a fraud incident in the Fordoun area of Aberdeenshire.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

Waterstones are also “working hard to track down those responsible”.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of scams seeking to exploit our good name.

“Generally, these involve an order for a significant number of books or the promise to help publish a title.

“There is further guidance on our website to help protect customers from such scammers and we urge all members of the public to be vigilant.

“We are working hard to track down those responsible and keenly support all law enforcement agencies in their investigations.”

What next for Alex?

Alex is going to keep on trying to get his book on the high street shelves, despite the recent setback.

He said: “I’m absolutely going to keep trying.

“I’ve got my next book coming out February next year, and I have several other books to come out thereafter.

“First up I have my hip operation next week.

“But after that I’m going to focus on training and I’m going to focus on writing.”

Where can I read Alex’s books?

Alex’s first book, titled ‘The Adventures of the Tickle Treacle Gang’ is available online at Amazon and Waterstones Online.

Billed as a “heart-warming and thrilling children’s book”, it follows the escapades of five Italian-Welsh street kids named Spud, Chips, Clumsy, Spaghetti and Naysos-during the 1960s and 70s.

Inspired by true events, it explores their adventures in a poverty-stricken British neighbourhood.

Alex is also working on a sequel titled “SweetyMan 26318,” which is due out next year.