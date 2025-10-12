Until we meet again: Tributes paid to Gaelic heroes at Royal National Mod gathering

With the Royal National Mod underway in celebration of Gaelic language and culture, tributes are being paid to those no longer with us.

From singers to storytellers, their loss is deeply felt — but their legacy continues to inspire across the Highlands and Islands.

This year, we remember the voices, champions and quiet heroes we have lost — people whose presence helped shape the very spirit of the gathering.

Their absence will be deeply felt in every song, every story, and every moment of togetherness shared throughout the week.

Among the most dearly missed are Chrissie MacEachen and Iain MacPherson — stalwarts of song and loyal friends to so many in the Gaelic world.

Chrissie MacEachen: Choir mother and singer

Chrissie, from Lochaber, was known not only for her beautiful voice but for her generosity of spirit.

She will not be marching children to competitions this year or offering them a comforting hug after performing.

And she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Iain MacPherson: King of the craic

Iain, the Campbeltown-born singer and nurse, was an outstanding talent whose kindness and warmth touched so many.

It is hard to believe he is gone and won’t be with us this year in person — but without doubt, he will be with us in spirit.

John Morrison, a tireless advocate for Gaelic

We also mourn the loss of John Morrison, former chief executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, and a tireless advocate for the Gaelic language.

He was a gifted negotiator, a compassionate leader, and a “gentle giant” of the community.

His work touched every part of Gaelic life — from the Mod stage to schoolrooms and beyond.

Rory MacDonald, Lochaber businessman

Lochaber’s Rory MacDonald was another whose life enriched those around him.

Known for his charity work and deep love of community, he was a strong supporter of Gaelic and keeping traditions alive.

Morag MacLachlainn Fraser: Nurse who cared deeply for her community

In Fort William, the passing of Morag MacLachlainn Fraser, former matron of Belford Hospital, marked the loss of a much-respected figure in Highland healthcare.

She was remembered not just for her skill, but for her quiet leadership, compassion, and deep care for others.

Eoghann MacLachlainn: Inspirational cultural champion

On Mull and South Uist, the Gaelic world paid tribute to Eoghann MacLachlainn, a devoted teacher and cultural champion.

Mr MacLachlainn was the brother of Morag MacLachlainn Fraser.

Through his work in education and beyond, he helped pass on the richness of Gaelic heritage to new generations.

Alma Jamieson: Stornoway teacher and friend to many

The community of Stornoway said goodbye to Alma Jamieson, a cornerstone of youth and church work in Lewis.

Her steady presence in island life will not be forgotten.

Mitch Reid: Journalist, friend and storyteller

And in Skye, the loss of Mitch Reid — journalist, friend and storyteller — was felt deeply.

Mitch was remembered as a “born reporter” – and one who never lost sight of the power of local voices and the value of community news.

His humour, passion and integrity earned him great affection across the Highlands.

As we come together this week to celebrate the Gaelic language and its living culture, we carry with us the memories of those who helped build the very foundations of this gathering.

Their voices may no longer be heard, but their spirit is all around us — in the music, in the conversations, and in the warm sense of belonging that the Mod brings each year.

Their legacy is our challenge — and our inspiration.

Follow our live blog for all the latest news from the Royal National Mod in Lochaber.