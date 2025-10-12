Until we meet again: Tributes paid to Gaelic heroes at Royal National Mod gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Until we meet again: Tributes paid to Gaelic heroes at Royal National Mod gathering

Tributes are being paid to beloved community figures who have shaped the Mod’s enduring legacy.

By Louise Glen
A smiling Chrissie MacEachan in a tartan suit holds a trophy surrounded by young girls in matching uniforms and tartan skirts.
Chrissie MacEachan, conductor of Lochaber Junior Gaelic Choir in Stornoway in 2005. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

With the Royal National Mod underway in celebration of Gaelic language and culture, tributes are being paid to those no longer with us.

From singers to storytellers, their loss is deeply felt — but their legacy continues to inspire across the Highlands and Islands.

This year, we remember the voices, champions and quiet heroes we have lost — people whose presence helped shape the very spirit of the gathering.

Their absence will be deeply felt in every song, every story, and every moment of togetherness shared throughout the week.

Among the most dearly missed are Chrissie MacEachen and Iain MacPherson — stalwarts of song and loyal friends to so many in the Gaelic world.

Chrissie MacEachen: Choir mother and singer

The image shows Chrissie MacEachan, holding a trophy. She is smiling, and wearing a tartan jacket.
Chrissie MacEachen, conductor of the Lochaber Choir with the Darlington Society Silver. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Chrissie, from Lochaber, was known not only for her beautiful voice but for her generosity of spirit.

She will not be marching children to competitions this year or offering them a comforting hug after performing.

And she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Iain MacPherson: King of the craic

Iain MacPherson at the microphone, wearing a blue jumper.
Iain MacPherson from Kintyre. Image: Supplied.

Iain, the Campbeltown-born singer and nurse, was an outstanding talent whose kindness and warmth touched so many.

It is hard to believe he is gone and won’t be with us this year in person — but without doubt, he will be with us in spirit.

John Morrison, a tireless advocate for Gaelic

John Morrison, in tartan tie and kilt jacket. Smiling as he always was.
John Morrison – The man who brought thousands of people to Gaelic through nurture and care. Image: Graham Hood Photography.

We also mourn the loss of John Morrison, former chief executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, and a tireless advocate for the Gaelic language.

He was a gifted negotiator, a compassionate leader, and a “gentle giant” of the community.

His work touched every part of Gaelic life — from the Mod stage to schoolrooms and beyond.

Rory MacDonald, Lochaber businessman

Rory MacDonald of Lochaber, smiling in a cap and surrounded by flags.
Rory MacDonald of Lochaber, who died aged 91. Image: Supplied.

Lochaber’s Rory MacDonald was another whose life enriched those around him.

Known for his charity work and deep love of community, he was a strong supporter of Gaelic and keeping traditions alive.

Morag MacLachlainn Fraser: Nurse who cared deeply for her community

Morag Fraser on her retirement day at the Belford Hospital in Fort William. She is being handed a glass bowl by a colleague and there are flowers.
Morag Fraser (right) on her retirement day as theatre sister in the Belford Hospital. Image: C Maclachlainn.

In Fort William, the passing of Morag MacLachlainn Fraser, former matron of Belford Hospital, marked the loss of a much-respected figure in Highland healthcare.

She was remembered not just for her skill, but for her quiet leadership, compassion, and deep care for others.

Eoghann MacLachlainn: Inspirational cultural champion

Eoghann Maclachlainn in a black beret holds a pan of red berries. He is in front of a white wall and eating a berry.
Eoghann Maclachlainn. Image: Supplied.

On Mull and South Uist, the Gaelic world paid tribute to Eoghann MacLachlainn, a devoted teacher and cultural champion.

Mr MacLachlainn was the brother of Morag MacLachlainn Fraser.

Through his work in education and beyond, he helped pass on the richness of Gaelic heritage to new generations.

Alma Jamieson: Stornoway teacher and friend to many

A black and white image of Alma Jamieson of Stornoway in her youth
Alma Jamieson of Stornoway in her youth. Image: Supplied.

The community of Stornoway said goodbye to Alma Jamieson, a cornerstone of youth and church work in Lewis.

Her steady presence in island life will not be forgotten.

Mitch Reid: Journalist, friend and storyteller

Pictureof Mitch Reid with brown hair and glasses. Royal National Mod tributes
Tributes have been pouring in for former P&J journalist Mitch Reid. Image: Press and Journal.

And in Skye, the loss of Mitch Reid — journalist, friend and storyteller — was felt deeply.

Mitch was remembered as a “born reporter” – and one who never lost sight of the power of local voices and the value of community news.

His humour, passion and integrity earned him great affection across the Highlands.

As we come together this week to celebrate the Gaelic language and its living culture, we carry with us the memories of those who helped build the very foundations of this gathering.

Their voices may no longer be heard, but their spirit is all around us — in the music, in the conversations, and in the warm sense of belonging that the Mod brings each year.

Their legacy is our challenge — and our inspiration.

Follow our live blog for all the latest news from the Royal National Mod in Lochaber.

