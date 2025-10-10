No music and banned items: All you need to know as Aberdeen fireworks display returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No music and banned items: All you need to know as Aberdeen fireworks display returns

Several roads will be closed as 12,000 people are expected to turn out for the annual event.

Fireworks as seen from Fittie in Aberdeen
The fireworks display seen from Fittie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

A 20-minute fireworks display will light up the sky in Aberdeen on Bonfire Night.

The annual event near Aberdeen beach is scheduled to return on November 5 to kick off the city’s winter programme.

The show always proves popular with more than 12,000 spectators attending each year.

However, unlike at past themed events, this year’s display will feature no music.

To keep the area safe, a number of roads in the area will be closed with people encouraged to take public transport to the free event.

Aberdeen City Council has also shared advice on the best way to get to the site and what you can and cannot bring along.

Fireworks in Aberdeen pictured from Wellington Road
The Aberdeen display pictured from Wellington Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Here is everything you need to know so your night goes with a bang…

When will the display take place?

The fireworks display is scheduled to take place on Wednesday November 5.

It will begin at 7.30pm and last about 20 minutes.

Where is the best place to see the fireworks in Aberdeen?

The fireworks will be launched from the end of the Port of Aberdeen’s North Pier.

Spectators will be able to watch from the southern end of the Beach Esplanade, near Fittie.

Catering and toilets will both be available.

What is the best way to get to the Aberdeen fireworks display?

Those attending the event are encouraged to use public transport to get to the display area.

First Bus is providing buses from three Park and Ride sites – Bridge of Don, Kingswells and The Aberdeen Altens Hotel off Souter Head Road.

People are walking barefoot across hot coals as part of a team building exercise. The image features an organized group of walkers on an open grassy field at night.
Events taking place before the display in 2023. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The pick-up and drop-off point at the beach will be on Wellington Street.

Bus tickets will cost £3 for an adult return, £1.50 for a child return and £7 for a family return.

Timetables for the event can be found here.

There is no dedicated parking for the event but there are limited spaces for blue badge holders on York Street.

What road closures will be in place?

The council has confirmed a number of roads will be closed before, after and during the event.

The Esplanade will be cordoned off between the south junction of Link’s Road to York Street between 11pm on November 4 and midday on November 6.

Fireworks in Aberdeen
The event takes place at the beach every year, pictured is the 2018 display. Image. Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Here are the other confirmed closures:

From 4pm to 9pm on November 5

  • Greyhope Road

From 5.30pm to 9pm on November 5

  • Pocra Quay
  • New Pier Road
  • South Square
  • York Place
  • Wellington Street
  • York Street
  • St Clement Street
  • Clarence Street
  • Waterloo Quay
  • Links Place
  • Garvock Wynd
  • Links Road – from the south junction of Esplanade to Wellington Street
Child sitting on parent's shoulders watching fireworks display
Aberdeen fireworks display at the Beach Boulevard. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

From 7pm to 9pm on November 5

  • Miller Street
  • Links Road – from Wellington Street to the Beach Retail Park entrance

Are there any items banned from the Aberdeen fireworks?

Spectators have been asked to leave dogs at home during the event.

Bag searches will be in place and everyone is encouraged to not bring large bags.

Sparklers, fireworks, sky lanterns, drones and alcohol are also not allowed.

