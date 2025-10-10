No music and banned items: All you need to know as Aberdeen fireworks display returns

A 20-minute fireworks display will light up the sky in Aberdeen on Bonfire Night.

The annual event near Aberdeen beach is scheduled to return on November 5 to kick off the city’s winter programme.

The show always proves popular with more than 12,000 spectators attending each year.

However, unlike at past themed events, this year’s display will feature no music.

To keep the area safe, a number of roads in the area will be closed with people encouraged to take public transport to the free event.

Aberdeen City Council has also shared advice on the best way to get to the site and what you can and cannot bring along.

Here is everything you need to know so your night goes with a bang…

When will the display take place?

The fireworks display is scheduled to take place on Wednesday November 5.

It will begin at 7.30pm and last about 20 minutes.

Where is the best place to see the fireworks in Aberdeen?

The fireworks will be launched from the end of the Port of Aberdeen’s North Pier.

Spectators will be able to watch from the southern end of the Beach Esplanade, near Fittie.

Catering and toilets will both be available.

What is the best way to get to the Aberdeen fireworks display?

Those attending the event are encouraged to use public transport to get to the display area.

First Bus is providing buses from three Park and Ride sites – Bridge of Don, Kingswells and The Aberdeen Altens Hotel off Souter Head Road.

The pick-up and drop-off point at the beach will be on Wellington Street.

Bus tickets will cost £3 for an adult return, £1.50 for a child return and £7 for a family return.

Timetables for the event can be found here.

There is no dedicated parking for the event but there are limited spaces for blue badge holders on York Street.

What road closures will be in place?

The council has confirmed a number of roads will be closed before, after and during the event.

The Esplanade will be cordoned off between the south junction of Link’s Road to York Street between 11pm on November 4 and midday on November 6.

Here are the other confirmed closures:

From 4pm to 9pm on November 5

Greyhope Road

From 5.30pm to 9pm on November 5

Pocra Quay

New Pier Road

South Square

York Place

Wellington Street

York Street

St Clement Street

Clarence Street

Waterloo Quay

Links Place

Garvock Wynd

Links Road – from the south junction of Esplanade to Wellington Street

From 7pm to 9pm on November 5

Miller Street

Links Road – from Wellington Street to the Beach Retail Park entrance

Are there any items banned from the Aberdeen fireworks?

Spectators have been asked to leave dogs at home during the event.

Bag searches will be in place and everyone is encouraged to not bring large bags.

Sparklers, fireworks, sky lanterns, drones and alcohol are also not allowed.