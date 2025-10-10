Exclusive: Two arrested after Aberdeen taxi driver threatened and robbed in shock incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Two arrested after Aberdeen taxi driver threatened and robbed in shock incident

The driver is considering quitting for good following the incident.

The terrifying incident took place in Rowan Road shortly after midnight. Image: Google.
By Graham Fleming

A man and woman have been arrested after a taxi driver was attacked in a shock midnight robbery in Aberdeen.

That’s after a veteran 13-year driver was threatened and robbed in the small hours of Monday October 6.

He was tasked with taking three individuals to Rosehill Drive that night, but the incident occurred nearby on Rowan Road.

During the incident, he was chased out of the car and his work phone was stolen.

He told The Press and Journal that he was considering quitting the job forever following the “terrifying” incident.

Now, police have confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.15am on Monday October 6, we received a report of a robbery in the Rowan Road area of Aberdeen.

“A 59-year-old man was threatened and had his mobile phone stolen. It was later recovered.

“A 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”

Aberdeen taxi driver considering quitting forever after robbery

The driver, having been “shaken up” by the incident, is taking some time off work.

He doesn’t know whether he can go back to taxi driving after everything that happened.

Speaking on Monday to The P&J, he said: “I’m just wondering now if I can carry on.

“Having people in the back of the car, I’m going to have this incident in the back of my mind all of the time.

“It just makes it hard.”

