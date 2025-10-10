Exclusive: Two arrested after Aberdeen taxi driver threatened and robbed in shock incident

A man and woman have been arrested after a taxi driver was attacked in a shock midnight robbery in Aberdeen.

That’s after a veteran 13-year driver was threatened and robbed in the small hours of Monday October 6.

He was tasked with taking three individuals to Rosehill Drive that night, but the incident occurred nearby on Rowan Road.

During the incident, he was chased out of the car and his work phone was stolen.

He told The Press and Journal that he was considering quitting the job forever following the “terrifying” incident.

Now, police have confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.15am on Monday October 6, we received a report of a robbery in the Rowan Road area of Aberdeen.

“A 59-year-old man was threatened and had his mobile phone stolen. It was later recovered.

“A 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”

Aberdeen taxi driver considering quitting forever after robbery

The driver, having been “shaken up” by the incident, is taking some time off work.

He doesn’t know whether he can go back to taxi driving after everything that happened.

Speaking on Monday to The P&J, he said: “I’m just wondering now if I can carry on.

“Having people in the back of the car, I’m going to have this incident in the back of my mind all of the time.

“It just makes it hard.”