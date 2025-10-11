Lochaber Mod 2025: Cathy MacDonald shares her joy for Gaelic music on BBC Alba

For broadcaster Cathy MacDonald, Gaelic music is not just a passion. It is part of her identity.

As the Royal National Mod gets under way, she is preparing to return to screens with mod coverage on BBC Alba, shining a light on the songs, singers and stories at the heart of the event.

But for Cathy, her love of Gaelic song goes back far beyond television studios or festival stages.

“I was singing solo when I was eight,” she said.

“I was with the Nicholson Gaelic Choir and Bob Scott — he was brilliant.

“I still know the words today because we had to learn them properly.

“I have such fond memories of singing in that choir and of those beautiful harmonies.”

Royal National Mod ‘forensic investigator’

These days, she says she cannot imagine a day without singing.

That is especially true in the run-up to the Mod, when she becomes what she jokingly calls “a forensic investigator” of the songs being performed.

“I research the songs because I want to know what they are, when they were written, and what they mean,” she said.

“It’s an opportunity to help people enjoy the performances and also learn from them.

“Sometimes I go down a rabbit hole — but I love it.”

Asked if she has a favourite, she struggles to choose.

“I’d say Nighean a’ Ghràidh — it’s just gorgeous, with a melody so beautiful.

“But I also love songs by Calum Kennedy. They’re part of life.”

She adds: “The range in some of the songs we sing is incredible.

“You get them in your head, and they stay there.”

Cathy speaks with real affection for the people who make up the Gaelic community — the competitors, friends and supporters who return to the Mod year after year.

“The people you meet each October become a huge part of your life,” she said.

“You might not see them for a year or two, but the moment you do, the friendships are right there again.

“Every single person you see has a story or a hug.

“Even if it’s just five minutes, we always have time for a hello.”

She describes the Mod as a joyful and welcoming space, where competition never gets in the way of celebration.

The Gaelic world is ‘so inclusive’

“The Gaelic world is so inclusive.

“Everyone is genuinely happy for one another’s success — even if they were in the same competition.”

For Cathy, Gaelic has always been part of life.

“It was my first language — English is my second,” she said.

“Gaelic is just… there. You don’t need to go on about it. It’s invisible but it binds us all together.

“It’s about belonging and roots.”

As she reflects on the beauty of Lochaber, she laughs. “I do love Lochaber.

“Driving home to Lewis, we would always stop there, or in Spean Bridge, and feel like we were nearly home.

“The place is absolutely beautiful.”

And after a difficult year for many, Cathy hopes the Mod brings joy and togetherness.

“The Mod reminds us what we share. The songs, the stories — they bring people together.”

And when asked what makes a performance special, her answer is simple: “When you hear a good singer, you get goosebumps.

“You can tell when someone understands a song — and is enjoying it.”

How can I see Cathy MacDonald on BBC Alba?

The BBC is set to bring the sights and sounds of the Royal National Mod 2025 into homes across the country, with a packed week of live coverage from Lochaber.

From Sunday October 12 to Friday 17, audiences can tune in across BBC ALBA, BBC Radio nan Gàidheal and BBC Naidheachdan for competitions, interviews, performances and in-depth analysis — offering a seat at Scotland’s biggest celebration of Gaelic language and culture.

Whether you’re attending for the competitions, the concerts, or simply to enjoy the spirit of Gaelic culture this is the place to keep up with all the updates from the Mod.