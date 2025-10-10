Police called to scene on George Street after ‘almighty car crash’

Emergency services were called to the scene of an “almighty car crash” in George Street this afternoon.

Numerous police cars and ambulances could be seen flooding the busy Aberdeen city centre street at about 1.30pm.

That’s after a loud noise caused nearby shoppers and store owners to rush out onto the street.

Outside, debris and smashed glass could be seen all over the street, with the rear of a blue Ford car badly damaged.

A yellow sign has been placed on the accident-damaged vehicle, reading “police aware”.

Officers have since left the scene.

‘An almighty car crash’

Graeme Thain, the proprietor of the nearby Party Mania shop, was sweeping the road of debris.

“It was an almighty car crash,” he told The P&J.

“Everyone jumped at it.

“It wasn’t just a bump.

“The police showed up one-by-one after that, in about three minutes, then the ambulances.

“They all whizzed in.

“There was a lot of debris and glass all over the road.

“It was a lot to sweep up.”

‘Busy half hour’ on George Streeet

An unnamed George Street witness added: “Someone has not sped up after leaving the junction, and a van has caught them in he back.

“The people seemed shaken, but fine.

“There also seemed to be an elderly person that had passed out on the street further up, which required ambulances.

“The whole street seemed to be cordoned off.

“It was a busy half hour to say the least.”