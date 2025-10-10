Police called to scene on George Street after ‘almighty car crash’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police called to scene on George Street after ‘almighty car crash’

Multiple officers could be seen in the city centre following the incident.

By Graham Fleming
A police vehicle blocks a street in the middle of town, with officers nearby. The street was cordoned off for a time.
The street was cordoned off for a time. Image: DC Thomson

Emergency services were called to the scene of an “almighty car crash” in George Street this afternoon.

Numerous police cars and ambulances could be seen flooding the busy Aberdeen city centre street at about 1.30pm.

That’s after a loud noise caused nearby shoppers and store owners to rush out onto the street.

Outside, debris and smashed glass could be seen all over the street, with the rear of a blue Ford car badly damaged.

A blue car was damaged in front of a ScotVape store. A police car is nearby.
A blue car was damaged. Image: DC Thomson

A yellow sign has been placed on the accident-damaged vehicle, reading “police aware”.

Officers have since left the scene.

‘An almighty car crash’

Graeme Thain, the proprietor of the nearby Party Mania shop, was sweeping the road of debris.

“It was an almighty car crash,” he told The P&J.

“Everyone jumped at it.

“It wasn’t just a bump.

Graeme Thain holds a sweeping brush on a street with cars and shops. The shops are "Funhouse" and "Randy Direct Gifts" in the background.
Graeme Thain was sweeping the road. Image: DC Thomson

“The police showed up one-by-one after that, in about three minutes, then the ambulances.

“They all whizzed in.

“There was a lot of debris and glass all over the road.

“It was a lot to sweep up.”

‘Busy half hour’ on George Streeet

An unnamed George Street witness added: “Someone has not sped up after leaving the junction, and a van has caught them in he back.

“The people seemed shaken, but fine.

A street scene shows several police cars parked on a cobblestone street lined with shops under a clear blue sky.
It was a ‘busy’ half hour on George Street. Image: DC Thomson

“There also seemed to be an elderly person that had passed out on the street further up, which required ambulances.

“The whole street seemed to be cordoned off.

“It was a busy half hour to say the least.”

