‘A stroke of a pen could wipe us out’: Moray Fishermen fear for future under FLOW-Park plans

Fishermen on the Moray coast say they fear their livelihoods could be wiped out after the announcement of the Moray FLOW-Park plans.

Two sites in the Moray Firth have been identified as possible safe anchorage points for wind turbine components.

One site is planned off Nairn in the south, with the other positioned between Findhorn and Burghead to the north.

Buckie would serve as the project base.

Developers say the project could boost the local economy by £126 million, creating over 12,000 jobs in the process.

But local fishermen say they are in ‘total shock’ they were not consulted over the proposals at an earlier stage.

According to an industry insider, many of the fishermen use small boats to harvest premium langoustine and squid.

The seafood is then processed locally in Moray and Aberdeenshire before making its way to high-end restaurants across Europe.

And the fishermen, they say, are concerned the establishment of these FLOW-Parks could make it impossible for their business to remain viable.

“The fishing industry in the Moray Firth, and the fleet that has fished there for generations, could be wiped out by the stoke of a pen,” the insider said.

Fishermen ‘shocked’ they weren’t told Moray FLOW-Park plans earlier

They told the Press and Journal that fishermen only became aware of the proposed FLOW-Parks at the end of September.

“Creel fishermen were totally shocked that none of them had been consulted or asked about this,” they said.

FLOW-Park developers, Offshore Solutions Group (OSG), have said the company is “maintaining a fully transparent dialogue with the SFF and SWFPA, alongside environmental and maritime regulators”.

However, the industry insider rejected this statement as ‘Utter nonsense.’

The Scottish White Fish Producers Association’s fisheries policy officer, Kirsten Leahy, meanwhile, said they weren’t aware of the project until late August.

She said: “It’s very disappointing.

“Hearing that the project had been in the works for three years and in discussions with Crown Estate for that long was also very disappointing.

“We hope to have further discussions with OSG soon as we can see it’s a huge issue.

“So we’ll be pushing on this, especially for the squid fishery and local fishermen, which poses as a major concern.”

Developers ‘willing’ to make changes say SWFPA

The SWFPA did say, however, that despite concerns the developers don’t currently have a lease on the area and could be ‘willing’ to move the sites.

“Unfortunately, there was some misinformation about the FLOW-Park,” Ms Leahy said:

“There was this idea that it was definitely going ahead, which annoyed local fishermen and residents, as no one had been consulted, but that’s not accurate.

“So far, the developer has only been granted two-year exclusivity rights to the area, which allows them to survey it and prevent other developers from doing so.

“It doesn’t mean they’ve leased the seabed.

“We have received confirmation that the developers are still willing to make changes to the areas.

“We haven’t had these discussions with them yet but we are planning to do so, and that’s our next step.”

Many local residents in Moray are also concerned that the storage area could ‘blight the scenic views’ across the Moray Firth.

The fishermen additionally believe that the installation of the anchors could have a negative impact on the seabed and local wildlife.

The industry insider added: “Fishermen are now planning their next moves in the hope these FLOW-Parks are moved.

“We hope that it will not impact local fishermen who have sustainably fished these areas for generations.

“We are asking OSG to sit around the table with fishing reps from the SWFPA and SFF and work to find other areas where these flow parks can be put.”