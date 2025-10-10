Gallery: Lochaber Royal National Mod kicks off with wonderful candlelight procession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Gallery: Lochaber Royal National Mod kicks off with wonderful candlelight procession

Crowds lined the streets as pipers, singers, schoolchildren and supporters marched through the town centre.

Smiling pipers in uniform take a selfie while preparing to perform during the Royal National Mòd 2025 torchlight procession in Fort William, Lochaber.
Pipers pause for a selfie as they join the torchlight parade through Fort William for the opening of the Royal National Mòd.
By Louise Glen

The streets of Fort William were alive with colour, music and celebration as the Royal National Mod officially opened in Lochaber.

With a torchlight procession heading along the high street for an outstanding opening ceremony in the Nevis Centre, it was all Gaels could have hoped for and more.

For many in the Gaelic world, this is the best nine days of the year – for friendships to be rekindled and new ones to be grown.

Candlelight procession starts Royal National Mod in Lochaber

Dozens of people gathered in Cameron Square to mark the return of the world’s largest Gaelic cultural festival to the Highlands, before a march to the beating heart of the festival in the Nevis Centre.

This year marks the first time the Mod has returned to Lochaber in eight years.

Over the coming days, the town will host more than 2,000 performers in venues across the area, with competitions, concerts, exhibitions and ceilidhs all on the packed programme.

The festivities began tonight with a dramatic torchlight procession through the town centre, setting the tone for a week full of community spirit and cultural pride.

Torchlight procession of participants and spectators marching through Fort William High Street to celebrate the opening of the Royal National Mòd 2025 in Lochaber.
Crowds carrying torches make their way through Fort William High Street during the opening night procession of the Royal National Mòd in Lochaber.

The Mod – now in its 133rd year – celebrates Gaelic language and heritage through song, poetry, storytelling and sport.

For many, it is the highlight of the cultural calendar and a cherished chance to reconnect with friends and fellow performers.

With the sun shining and spirits high, the opening day proved the perfect curtain-raiser for what promises to be an unforgettable week in Fort William.

Scroll down to see some of the best moments from the opening day of the Royal National Mod 2025 in Lochaber.

Whether you’re attending for the competitions, the concerts, or simply to enjoy the spirit of Gaelic culture this is the place to keep up with all the updates from the Mod.

Cèilear folk group from Skye perform traditional Gaelic music on stage at the Royal National Mòd 2025 opening concert in the Nevis Centre, Fort William.
Cèilear from Skye perform on stage during the opening concert of the Royal National Mòd at the Nevis Centre in Fort William.
Bagpipers in kilts march through Fort William during the torchlight parade marking the opening of the Royal National Mòd 2025 in Lochaber.
A pipe band leads the torchlight procession through Fort William as the Royal National Mòd opens in Lochaber.
Families and children interact with a Highland cow mascot in Cameron Square, Fort William, during the opening celebrations of the Royal National Mòd 2025 in Lochaber.
Crowds gather in Cameron Square as the Royal National Mòd festivities begin, with a Highland cow mascot joining the fun.
Pipe band marching through Cameron Square, Fort William, leading the Royal National Mòd 2025 torchlight procession during the festival’s opening night in Lochaber.
A pipe band leads the crowds through Cameron Square as the Royal National Mòd’s torchlight procession gets underway in Fort William.
Smiling participants hold flaming torches in Cameron Square, Fort William, before the start of the Royal National Mòd 2025 torchlight procession in Lochaber.
Torchbearers gather in Cameron Square ahead of the Royal National Mòd’s opening night procession in Fort William.
Pipe band members in kilts play bagpipes while marching through Fort William High Street during the Royal National Mòd 2025 opening torchlight parade in Lochaber.
The sound of bagpipes fills Fort William High Street as the torchlight procession marks the start of the Royal National Mòd celebrations.
Pipe band in kilts performing as they lead the Royal National Mòd 2025 torchlight procession along Fort William High Street, watched by cheering crowds.
Pipers and drummers march proudly down Fort William High Street during the torchlight parade opening the Royal National Mòd in Lochaber.
Participants dressed in kilts and formal wear carry torches through Fort William High Street during the Royal National Mòd 2025 torchlight procession in Lochaber.
Torchbearers lead the Royal National Mòd’s opening night procession along Fort William High Street.
Maggie Cunningham, chairwoman of An Comunn Gàidhealach, speaking at the podium during the Royal National Mòd 2025 opening concert in Fort William, Lochaber.
Chairwoman of An Comunn Gàidhealach, Maggie Cunningham, addresses the audience during the opening concert of the Royal National Mòd in Fort William.
Young musicians from Cèilear folk group play fiddle, flute, accordion and mandolin on stage during the Royal National Mòd 2025 opening concert in Fort William, Lochaber.
Members of Cèilear from Skye perform traditional tunes at the Royal National Mòd opening concert in the Nevis Centre, Fort William.
Folk group Cèilear from Skye play fiddles, pipes and mandolin during the Royal National Mòd 2025 opening concert at the Nevis Centre in Fort William, Lochaber.
Cèilear from Skye perform traditional Gaelic music on stage at the Royal National Mòd’s opening concert in the Nevis Centre, Fort William.

Conversation