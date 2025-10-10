Gallery: Lochaber Royal National Mod kicks off with wonderful candlelight procession

The streets of Fort William were alive with colour, music and celebration as the Royal National Mod officially opened in Lochaber.

With a torchlight procession heading along the high street for an outstanding opening ceremony in the Nevis Centre, it was all Gaels could have hoped for and more.

For many in the Gaelic world, this is the best nine days of the year – for friendships to be rekindled and new ones to be grown.

Dozens of people gathered in Cameron Square to mark the return of the world’s largest Gaelic cultural festival to the Highlands, before a march to the beating heart of the festival in the Nevis Centre.

This year marks the first time the Mod has returned to Lochaber in eight years.

Over the coming days, the town will host more than 2,000 performers in venues across the area, with competitions, concerts, exhibitions and ceilidhs all on the packed programme.

The festivities began tonight with a dramatic torchlight procession through the town centre, setting the tone for a week full of community spirit and cultural pride.

The Mod – now in its 133rd year – celebrates Gaelic language and heritage through song, poetry, storytelling and sport.

For many, it is the highlight of the cultural calendar and a cherished chance to reconnect with friends and fellow performers.

With the sun shining and spirits high, the opening day proved the perfect curtain-raiser for what promises to be an unforgettable week in Fort William.

Scroll down to see some of the best moments from the opening day of the Royal National Mod 2025 in Lochaber.

Whether you’re attending for the competitions, the concerts, or simply to enjoy the spirit of Gaelic culture this is the place to keep up with all the updates from the Mod.