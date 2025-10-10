Inverness choir sings clues during appearance on hit BBC show The Traitors

Highland viewers tuning in to watch the Celebrity Traitors this week would have spotted some familiar faces on their screens.

Members of the Highland Vocals Gospel Choir appeared in episode two of the BBC spin-off series on Thursday.

The Inverness-based group featured during the challenge portion of the hour-long programme, when the Traitors’ first victim was murdered and eliminated from the show.

It marks the second time the group have featured on the popular TV show, having first appeared during series two of The Traitors.

Traitors strike eliminates first celebrity faithful

The 12-strong choir’s second appearance came during another sombre moment on the show.

During their first evening at Ardross Castle, the show’s traitors were tasked to murder a faithful in plain sight.

The following morning, celebrities including the likes of Stephen Fry, Tom Daley, Jonathon Ross and Alan Carr dressed in mourning for their second group challenge.

Contestants were led by presenter Claudia Winkleman, who was riding horseback, back to the nearby ‘graveyard’, pulling a cart carrying three black coffins.

During the challenge, contestants had to work out the clues to guess who had been selected to lie in each coffin, and who would be the Traitor’s first victim.

Braving the rain while dressed in black attire, the choir sang the words to three unique clues.

Each clue in turn would cost the celebrities £500, which would be deducted from the £9,000 prize money up for grabs.