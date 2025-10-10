Inverness choir sings clues during appearance on hit BBC show The Traitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Inverness choir sings clues during appearance on hit BBC show The Traitors

The Inverness-based group featured during the challenge portion of the hour-long programme.

By Michelle Henderson
Highland Voices Gospel Choir dressed in black veils and black attire.
Highland Voices Gospel Choir featured on episode 2 of The Celebrity Traitors. Image: BBC.

Highland viewers tuning in to watch the Celebrity Traitors this week would have spotted some familiar faces on their screens.

Members of the Highland Vocals Gospel Choir appeared in episode two of the BBC spin-off series on Thursday.

The Inverness-based group featured during the challenge portion of the hour-long programme, when the Traitors’ first victim was murdered and eliminated from the show.

It marks the second time the group have featured on the popular TV show, having first appeared during series two of The Traitors.

Celebrities huddle in a group in front of three coffins and a choir in a graveyarrd setting.
The choir featured during a sombre challenge on Thursday’s episode of the series. Image: BBC.
Celebrities carry three black coffins up the hill to a graveyard where a choir is waiting.
Celebrities returned to the graveyard as the first faithful was murdered and evicted from the show. Image: BBC.

Traitors strike eliminates first celebrity faithful

The 12-strong choir’s second appearance came during another sombre moment on the show.

During their first evening at Ardross Castle, the show’s traitors were tasked to murder a faithful in plain sight.

The following morning, celebrities including the likes of Stephen Fry, Tom Daley,  Jonathon Ross and Alan Carr dressed in mourning for their second group challenge.

Claudia Winkleman wearing a black veil lead celebrities up a hill as they carry three black coffins.
Presenter Claudia Winkleman led the challenge, dressed in black and white attire, including a black veil. Image: BBC.
Celebrities dressed in black while holding clear umbrella's
The celebrities listened to clues sung by the Inverness-based choir during the sombre challenge. Image: BBC

Contestants were led by presenter Claudia Winkleman, who was riding horseback, back to the nearby ‘graveyard’, pulling a cart carrying three black coffins.

During the challenge, contestants had to work out the clues to guess who had been selected to lie in each coffin, and who would be the Traitor’s first victim.

Braving the rain while dressed in black attire, the choir sang the words to three unique clues.

Each clue in turn would cost the celebrities £500, which would be deducted from the £9,000 prize money up for grabs.

Conversation