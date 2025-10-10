Great Southern Road works extended again amid SSEN claims of ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Roadworks on Great Southern Road and West Tullos Road are to be extended again due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The works, which are to replace underground cables, have been going on since March and were supposed to wrap up today.

However, the works have suffered a further delay.

Now motorists on both roads will be waiting until “mid-November” at the earliest for the reopening of both routes.

Currently, Great Southern Road is closed to southbound traffic from its junction with Whinhill Roundabout to its junction with Duthie Park Roundabout.

West Tullos Road is closed from the King George VI Bridge roundabout until the Abbotswell Roundabout.

The delays have ben caused by water ingress and pipe defects in the duct network.

SSEN, who are undertaking the works, say they “recognise the disruption” and are working hard to remove the lights as soon as possible.

SSEN ‘working hard’ to reopen road

No workers could be seen on site as of this afternoon.

An air pump could be seen running, and there is still nearby trench that is several feet deep.

An SSEN Transmission spokesperson said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the current programme of temporary road restrictions in place as part of the Redmoss to Clayhills underground cable replacement project has been extended.

“This is due to issues with the existing duct network the cable will pass through, including water ingress and existing pipe defects that need to be rectified for work to progress safely.

“We are working with our contractors to identify solutions that will see the majority of our main works, including at Great Southern Road and West Tullos Road, completed by mid-November, with all current closures to be lifted by this time.

“On the small number of routes where work will still be required, this would be completed as soon as practicable.

“We recognise the current disruption caused by these works and are doing everything possible to limit the temporary closure period.

“We thank the public for their patience as we work to ensure a secure, reliable power supply for the city.”

Great Southern Road roadworks part of larger project

The works on Great Southern Road and West Tullos Road are part of a larger project taking place across the city.

Other closures are also ongoing and due to finish in the coming weeks.

These include: