Great Southern Road works extended again amid SSEN claims of ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Great Southern Road works extended again amid SSEN claims of ‘unforeseen circumstances’

The works on Great Southern Road and West Tullos Road have been ongoing since March.

By Graham Fleming
A road blocked with a "Road Closed" sign. In the distance, a dark car drives down the road.
SSEN has confirmed roads disruption in south Aberdeen will now last until mid November at the earliest. Image: DC Thomson

Roadworks on Great Southern Road and West Tullos Road are to be extended again due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The works, which are to replace underground cables, have been going on since March and were supposed to wrap up today.

However, the works have suffered a further delay.

Now motorists on both roads will be waiting until “mid-November” at the earliest for the reopening of both routes.

Construction site fenced off with a danger sign, "DANGER Deep excavations", visible with equipment and materials behind it. The area is part of ongoing roadworks.
Work is still ongoing. Image: DC Thomson

Currently, Great Southern Road is closed to southbound traffic from its junction with Whinhill Roundabout to its junction with Duthie Park Roundabout.

West Tullos Road is closed from the King George VI Bridge roundabout until the Abbotswell Roundabout.

The delays have ben caused by water ingress and pipe defects in the duct network.

SSEN, who are undertaking the works, say they “recognise the disruption” and are working hard to remove the lights as soon as possible.

SSEN ‘working hard’ to reopen road

No workers could be seen on site as of this afternoon.

An air pump could be seen running, and there is still  nearby trench that is several feet deep.

An SSEN Transmission spokesperson said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the current programme of temporary road restrictions in place as part of the Redmoss to Clayhills underground cable replacement project has been extended.

“This is due to issues with the existing duct network the cable will pass through, including water ingress and existing pipe defects that need to be rectified for work to progress safely.

A road trench can be seen on the road. The image includes piles of stone and construction equipment.
A deep trench can be seen on the road. Image: DC Thomson

“We are working with our contractors to identify solutions that will see the majority of our main works, including at Great Southern Road and West Tullos Road, completed by mid-November, with all current closures to be lifted by this time.

“On the small number of routes where work will still be required, this would be completed as soon as practicable.

“We recognise the current disruption caused by these works and are doing everything possible to limit the temporary closure period.

“We thank the public for their patience as we work to ensure a secure, reliable power supply for the city.”

Great Southern Road roadworks part of larger project

The works on Great Southern Road and West Tullos Road are part of a larger project taking place across the city.

Other closures are also ongoing and due to finish in the coming weeks.

These include:

  • Fonthill Road (December 5)
  • Ferryhill Road (December 12)
  • West Tullos Roundabout (November 24)
  • Wellington Road (December 12)

Conversation