Louise Glen: After looking into the eyes of her killer, I knew we should have done more to help Claire Leveque

She gave up everything for love.

Just 24 years old, Claire Leveque packed up her life in Canada — sold her belongings on Facebook, said goodbye to her friends and family, and looked to her future — when she moved across the world to be with a man she thought she loved.

A man she believed loved her. A man who made promises with eyes that sparkled and words that made her feel safe.

That man was Aren Pearson.

Claire Leveque followed Aren Pearson to Shetland

She followed him to Shetland — that wild, windswept, beautiful place where the sea crashes against the land and the wind never sleeps.

He lied to her and told her she would be his princess.

He lied to her and said he was a Bitcoin millionaire.

He lied to her when he said she could trust him.

He lied. He lied. And he lied again.

To Claire, it was a new beginning — a chance to write a new chapter filled with love, laughter, perhaps even children.

A quiet life. A happy life.

Instead, she died in a hot tub while his web of lies began to unravel.

She was brutally murdered.

And the man she trusted most lied about what he had done — said she did it to herself, said someone else did it, said he didn’t mean it.

She should have been loved. Cherished. Protected.

But instead, her body came home to Canada in a small, silent box of ashes.

Claire Leveque carried her dreams to Shetland

Every dream she carried to Shetland — every ambition, every whispered hope — was turned to ash.

In preparing to come to the island, Claire might have watched the BBC drama Shetland — the sweeping landscapes, the haunting beauty, the promise of peace and possibility.

She would never have imagined that her own story would end there, too — not in love, but in death.

She would have pictured a life filled with warmth, laughter, wild weather and wilder love.

Instead, she was floating in a hot tub — the same hot tub she had once shared with the man she trusted, the only person she thought she knew in this lonely archipelago.

Floating. Still. While the man she gave everything to tried to dispose of her body.

I looked killer Pearson in the eye

I stood in the courtroom in Edinburgh. I looked Aren Pearson in the eye.

He is, by all appearances, a handsome man — tall, strong, with eyes that hold your gaze and a face that charms.

But behind those eyes, I saw nothing.

No sorrow. No shame. No trace of a man grieving what he’d lost. No hint of remorse for what he’d done.

What I did see was arrogance. A quiet pride. As though he had expected a stage — a spotlight — and had been denied it.

There were no gasps, no courtroom drama. Just me, a police officer and a court reporter.

And a man who didn’t seem sorry at all.

Aren said Claire stabbed herself

Aren has always denied it. He claimed Claire did it to herself — that her death wasn’t his fault.

But you can’t tell me that a woman who moved across the world to start a new life simply gave up days later.

You can’t tell me that Claire — full of laughter, full of life — chose to leave it.

I don’t believe it. I never will.

Aren Pearson was known as a “pain in the arse” in Shetland for his low-level criminal behaviour.

Back in Canada, I’ve seen paperwork for a string of horrific offences to his name — he broke one woman’s jaw and threatened others.

A pattern of serious, violent behaviour towards women.

If only Claire had known. If only she’d heard about his ways on the island. If only there had been a way to check.

If the law had allowed her to see who he really was, maybe she’d still be here — or at least home with her dad and brother, people who truly loved her.

Because without a single doubt in my mind, there is so much more we could do to protect women like Claire.

Claire never got her fairy tale ending

This was, by all accounts, Claire’s dream. She wanted to travel and have a partner to love.

I wish I could have helped her — been there to listen, to support her, to surround her with the friends she needed.

Someone to tell her she wasn’t alone. Someone to remind her that love should never hurt.

Claire Leveque followed her dream.

And it led her straight into the arms of the man who destroyed it.

Aren Pearson was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh to life in prison for the murder of Claire Leveque. He will serve a minimum of 25 years.