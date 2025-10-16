Louise Glen: After looking into the eyes of her killer, I knew we should have done more to help Claire Leveque

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louise Glen: After looking into the eyes of her killer, I knew we should have done more to help Claire Leveque

The 24-year-old's brutal murder is a Shetland tragedy — if only it could have been prevented.

Claire Leveque
Claire Leveque was found dead in Sandness in Shetland in February 2024. Image: Facebook.
By Louise Glen

She gave up everything for love.

Just 24 years old, Claire Leveque packed up her life in Canada — sold her belongings on Facebook, said goodbye to her friends and family, and looked to her future — when she moved across the world to be with a man she thought she loved.

A man she believed loved her. A man who made promises with eyes that sparkled and words that made her feel safe.

That man was Aren Pearson.

Claire Leveque followed Aren Pearson to Shetland

She followed him to Shetland — that wild, windswept, beautiful place where the sea crashes against the land and the wind never sleeps.

He lied to her and told her she would be his princess.

He lied to her and said he was a Bitcoin millionaire.

He lied to her when he said she could trust him.

He lied. He lied. And he lied again.

Sandness in Shetland. A a scenic view of a rural landscape, likely taken in the Shetland Islands. It features a grassy field with fences, distant buildings, and a cloudy sky over the sea.
Sandness in Shetland. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

To Claire, it was a new beginning — a chance to write a new chapter filled with love, laughter, perhaps even children.

A quiet life. A happy life.

Instead, she died in a hot tub while his web of lies began to unravel.

She was brutally murdered.

And the man she trusted most lied about what he had done — said she did it to herself, said someone else did it, said he didn’t mean it.

She should have been loved. Cherished. Protected.

But instead, her body came home to Canada in a small, silent box of ashes.

Claire Leveque carried her dreams to Shetland

Every dream she carried to Shetland — every ambition, every whispered hope — was turned to ash.

In preparing to come to the island, Claire might have watched the BBC drama Shetland — the sweeping landscapes, the haunting beauty, the promise of peace and possibility.

She would never have imagined that her own story would end there, too — not in love, but in death.

Sandness in Shetland
The beach where Claire Leveque spent some of her time on this beach in Shetland. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

She would have pictured a life filled with warmth, laughter, wild weather and wilder love.

Instead, she was floating in a hot tub — the same hot tub she had once shared with the man she trusted, the only person she thought she knew in this lonely archipelago.

Floating. Still. While the man she gave everything to tried to dispose of her body.

I looked killer Pearson in the eye

I stood in the courtroom in Edinburgh. I looked Aren Pearson in the eye.

He is, by all appearances, a handsome man — tall, strong, with eyes that hold your gaze and a face that charms.

But behind those eyes, I saw nothing.

No sorrow. No shame. No trace of a man grieving what he’d lost. No hint of remorse for what he’d done.

What I did see was arrogance. A quiet pride. As though he had expected a stage — a spotlight — and had been denied it.

There were no gasps, no courtroom drama. Just me, a police officer and a court reporter.

And a man who didn’t seem sorry at all.

Aren said Claire stabbed herself

Aren has always denied it. He claimed Claire did it to herself — that her death wasn’t his fault.

But you can’t tell me that a woman who moved across the world to start a new life simply gave up days later.

You can’t tell me that Claire — full of laughter, full of life — chose to leave it.

I don’t believe it. I never will.

Claire Leveque in her school days. She is shown holding a white object in a bag and wearing a purple shirt. The background is a white wall.
Claire Leveque, while she was still at school. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Aren Pearson was known as a “pain in the arse” in Shetland for his low-level criminal behaviour.

Back in Canada, I’ve seen paperwork for a string of horrific offences to his name — he broke one woman’s jaw and threatened others.

A pattern of serious, violent behaviour towards women.

If only Claire had known. If only she’d heard about his ways on the island. If only there had been a way to check.

If the law had allowed her to see who he really was, maybe she’d still be here — or at least home with her dad and brother, people who truly loved her.

Because without a single doubt in my mind, there is so much more we could do to protect women like Claire.

Aren Pearson was jailed for life.

Claire never got her fairy tale ending

This was, by all accounts, Claire’s dream. She wanted to travel and have a partner to love.

I wish I could have helped her — been there to listen, to support her, to surround her with the friends she needed.

Someone to tell her she wasn’t alone. Someone to remind her that love should never hurt.

Claire Leveque followed her dream.

And it led her straight into the arms of the man who destroyed it.

Aren Pearson was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh to life in prison for the murder of Claire Leveque. He will serve a minimum of 25 years.

Conversation