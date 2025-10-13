Revealed: How many fires have blighted Lossiemouth quarry in past six years?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Revealed: How many fires have blighted Lossiemouth quarry in past six years?

49 of the blazes have been labelled deliberate.

By Regan Parsons
Fire crews working to extinguish the fire at the quarry.
Firefighters tackle a gorse fire at a Lossiemouth quarry. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Statistics from the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service reveal that 50 fires have been recorded in Lossiemouth Sunbank Quarry since 2017.

Nearly all of the 50 recorded fires, 49 in total, were considered deliberate, with only one labelled as accidental.

This comes after the news of another fire breaking out at the East Beach in the town shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

In 2025 alone, 16 fires have been recorded in the quarry area, the most of any year since 2017.

No fires were recorded at the quarry in 2024, the only year without any incidents.

The majority of fires occurred during the summer months of June, July, and August.

17 incidents, 17% of the fires recorded, only affected a small area of around five square metres.

Data says August Lossiemouth quarry fire caused by camping stove

Two incidents recorded was stated to have caused extensive damage over around 5,001 to 10,000 square meters.

Both fires occurred in August 2025, on the 5th and 22nd. The fire on August 22 was caused by a camping stove.

Lossiemouth fire.
A second fire within a week at same location left residents ‘terrified’. Image: Jasperimage

Police treated the large fire, sending plumes of thick smoke into the sky over Lossiemouth, as ‘wilful’.

In addition, another fire broke out just four days after, leaving residents “shocked” and “terrified.”

A month later in September, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged in connection to ‘several’ deliberate fires across the area.

‘This summer was a wake-up call’

Following the August fires, the Moray Council passed a notice of motion calling for national action on wildfire risk following the devastating summer fires.

Moray Council Leader and Chair of the Community Planning Board, Kathleen Robertson said: “This summer has been a wake-up call.

“The scale and intensity of wildfires in Moray are unlike anything we’ve seen before.

“Our communities, landscapes, and emergency responders have been stretched to their limits.

Kathleen Robertson smiling at camera.
The Moray Council said they will propose a multi-agency wildfire summit in Spring 2026. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We must act now – not just locally, but nationally – to ensure we’re prepared for what is clearly a growing threat to our region.

“Moray Council is committed to working with partners to develop a robust wildfire strategy.”

Conversation