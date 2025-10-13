Revealed: How many fires have blighted Lossiemouth quarry in past six years?

Statistics from the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service reveal that 50 fires have been recorded in Lossiemouth Sunbank Quarry since 2017.

Nearly all of the 50 recorded fires, 49 in total, were considered deliberate, with only one labelled as accidental.

This comes after the news of another fire breaking out at the East Beach in the town shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

In 2025 alone, 16 fires have been recorded in the quarry area, the most of any year since 2017.

No fires were recorded at the quarry in 2024, the only year without any incidents.

The majority of fires occurred during the summer months of June, July, and August.

17 incidents, 17% of the fires recorded, only affected a small area of around five square metres.

Data says August Lossiemouth quarry fire caused by camping stove

Two incidents recorded was stated to have caused extensive damage over around 5,001 to 10,000 square meters.

Both fires occurred in August 2025, on the 5th and 22nd. The fire on August 22 was caused by a camping stove.

Police treated the large fire, sending plumes of thick smoke into the sky over Lossiemouth, as ‘wilful’.

In addition, another fire broke out just four days after, leaving residents “shocked” and “terrified.”

A month later in September, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged in connection to ‘several’ deliberate fires across the area.

‘This summer was a wake-up call’

Following the August fires, the Moray Council passed a notice of motion calling for national action on wildfire risk following the devastating summer fires.

Moray Council Leader and Chair of the Community Planning Board, Kathleen Robertson said: “This summer has been a wake-up call.

“The scale and intensity of wildfires in Moray are unlike anything we’ve seen before.

“Our communities, landscapes, and emergency responders have been stretched to their limits.

“We must act now – not just locally, but nationally – to ensure we’re prepared for what is clearly a growing threat to our region.

“Moray Council is committed to working with partners to develop a robust wildfire strategy.”