Emergency services at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary amid ‘ongoing police incident’

Fire crews have joined other 999 services amid an “ongoing police incident” at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A number of police vehicles can be seen at Foresterhill, with three fire appliances also on the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “At the moment it’s a police incident.

“We’re just standing by at and we’re not taking any action.

“It’s in the hands of police at the moment.”

They received the call to attend at shortly after 5.45pm.

Police cars at ARI

A number of police cars have also been pictured outside NHS Grampian‘s flagship hospital tonight.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.