Armed riot officers scrambled across Northfield as homes searched and woman arrested

Armed riot officers were scrambled across Northfield this evening, with a 37-year-old woman arrested in connection.

Aberdeen residents looked on in confusion as cops dressed in black, sporting riot shields and rifles, were spotted across various parts of the area.

Six police vehicles were seen in the Heathryfold Circle area, one of several parts they visited, at about 5pm on Friday.

Officers entered some properties there before leaving the area, carrying what appeared to be a novelty bow and arrow.

Others were reportedly seen in the Provost Rust Drive, Kemp Street and Cummings Park areas.

Police Scotland then issued a statement which said “there was no threat to the public”.

A spokesperson said: “On Friday October 10 officers executed warrants at properties in the Northfield area of Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing and there is no threat to the public.”

They later added: “A 37-year-old woman has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”