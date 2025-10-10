Highland port of Ardersier tipped for UK’s biggest wind turbine factory and 1,500 jobs

A Chinese firm has announced plans to build the UK’s biggest wind turbine manufacturing factory at Ardersier in the Highlands.

Chinese firm Ming Yang says the project will £1.5 billion worth of investment and create 1,500 jobs.

Several locations across Scotland have been shortlisted for the factory, but Ardersier, near Inverness, has emerged as the preferred site.

Ardersier is part of the “green freeport” programme, which provides tax and customs incentives to attract investment.

If the project goes ahead, the first production is set to take place by late 2028.

Ming Yang would invest up to £750 million under the first three phases.

In later phases, the facility will grow and help build an “offshore wind industry ecosystem” around it.

Announcement comes after Scottish MP controversy

This announcement follows controversy after ex-SNP MP Stewart McDonald called for offshore giant Ming Yang to be banned from operating in the North Sea.

He raised fears it could pose a risk to the UK’s energy security.

Mr McDonald then – in a new role as a lobbyist – faced criticism after reportedly being paid by a business partner of the Chinese firm to arrange a meeting with Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes.

Discussions with the Scottish and UK governments have been taking place over the past two years.

Zhang Chuanwei, founder and chairman of the Ming Yang group, said: “Ming Yang is committed to accelerating the global energy transition through innovation and community-focused comprehensive energy solutions.

“We are excited by the prospect of investing in the UK and look forward to finalising our investment decision.”

And UK chief executive Aman Wang added: “We firmly believe that by moving forward with our plans to create jobs, skills and a supply chain in the UK.

“We can make this country the global hub for offshore wind technology.

“We fully support the Government’s mission to become a clean energy superpower.

“I am confident that once the plans are approved we can make a valued contribution to this goal.”

MP says government should rule out investment from ‘hostile states’

Conservative MP Nick Timothy asked energy minister Michael Shanks about Ming Yang’s plans to invest in Scotland last year.

He said the Government should rule out investment from “hostile states”.

Mr Timothy added that they “benefit from huge subsidies in China but there are serious questions about energy security and national security”.

Mr Shanks replied: “We are encouraging investment in the UK to build the infrastructure that we need in the future.”

A UK government spokesperson said: “This is one of a number of companies that wants to invest in the UK.

“Any decisions made will be consistent with our national security.”