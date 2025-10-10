Highland port of Ardersier tipped for UK’s biggest wind turbine factory and 1,500 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland port of Ardersier tipped for UK’s biggest wind turbine factory and 1,500 jobs

Chinese firm Ming Yang has identified Ardersier as its preferred site for a giant manufacturing plant

By Regan Parsons and Neil Pooran
An offshore wind turbine.
The firm said the project will involve investment of up to £1.5 billion, creating as many as 1,500 jobs. Image: Ming Yang Smart Energy

A Chinese firm has announced plans to build the UK’s biggest wind turbine manufacturing factory at Ardersier in the Highlands.

Chinese firm Ming Yang says the project will £1.5 billion worth of investment and create 1,500 jobs.

Several locations across Scotland have been shortlisted for the factory, but Ardersier, near Inverness, has emerged as the preferred site.

Ardersier is part of the “green freeport” programme, which provides tax and customs incentives to attract investment.

If the project goes ahead, the first production is set to take place by late 2028.

Ming Yang would invest up to £750 million under the first three phases.

In later phases, the facility will grow and help build an “offshore wind industry ecosystem” around it.

Announcement comes after Scottish MP controversy

This announcement follows controversy after ex-SNP MP Stewart McDonald called for offshore giant Ming Yang to be banned from operating in the North Sea.

He raised fears it could pose a risk to the UK’s energy security.

Mr McDonald then – in a new role as a lobbyist – faced criticism after reportedly being paid by a business partner of the Chinese firm to arrange a meeting with Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes.

Ex-SNP MP turned lobbyist Stewart McDonald. Image: UK Parliament

Discussions with the Scottish and UK governments have been taking place over the past two years.

Zhang Chuanwei, founder and chairman of the Ming Yang group, said: “Ming Yang is committed to accelerating the global energy transition through innovation and community-focused comprehensive energy solutions.

“We are excited by the prospect of investing in the UK and look forward to finalising our investment decision.”

And UK chief executive Aman Wang added: “We firmly believe that by moving forward with our plans to create jobs, skills and a supply chain in the UK.

“We can make this country the global hub for offshore wind technology.

“We fully support the Government’s mission to become a clean energy superpower.

“I am confident that once the plans are approved we can make a valued contribution to this goal.”

MP says government should rule out investment from ‘hostile states’

Conservative MP Nick Timothy asked energy minister Michael Shanks about Ming Yang’s plans to invest in Scotland last year.

He said the Government should rule out investment from “hostile states”.

Mr Timothy added that they “benefit from huge subsidies in China but there are serious questions about energy security and national security”.

Mr Shanks replied: “We are encouraging investment in the UK to build the infrastructure that we need in the future.”

A UK government spokesperson said: “This is one of a number of companies that wants to invest in the UK.

“Any decisions made will be consistent with our national security.”

Conversation