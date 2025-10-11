Burst pipe floods Bridge of Don street and leaves homes without water

Many residents in Bridge of Don have reported problems with their water supply this morning.

A burst water pipe on Balgownie Road has impacted the water supply for those who live within the AB22, AB23 and AB24 areas.

The issues were reported to Scottish Water at about 6am and the burst was quickly located near the Balgownie Drive junction.

Photos shared online show a section of the road has flooded due to the burst pipe.

Police are in attendance and have cordoned off the road which is expected to cause disruption throughout the morning.

Several people have commented to say they have no water coming out of their taps or “just a trickle”.

Scottish Water has confirmed repair work is under way and should be completed by about 2.30pm.

An update shared online states: “We are currently repairing a burst water pipe which is causing the interruption to the water supply for customers in Bridge of Don .

“The burst has been located on Balgownie Road, please use an alternative route if possible to avoid any potential delays or disruptions.

“The estimated completion time for the repair is 2.30pm.

“We expect to complete the repair in a timeframe which means we do not plan to provide bottled water.

“The water supply will gradually return to normal for customers once the repair has been completed.”

Bridge of Don residents were impacted by the same issue when a water main burst on Ellon Road in August.

Around 500 homes had problems with the water supply for more than 12 hours.

