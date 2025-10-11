Burst pipe floods Bridge of Don street and leaves homes without water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burst pipe floods Bridge of Don street and leaves homes without water

Work is under way to fix the water supply issue.

By Ellie Milne
Water flooding Balgownie Road due to burst water pipe
The burst water pipe has caused flooding on Balgownie Road in Bridge of Don. Image: Fubar News/Facebook.

Many residents in Bridge of Don have reported problems with their water supply this morning.

A burst water pipe on Balgownie Road has impacted the water supply for those who live within the AB22, AB23 and AB24 areas.

The issues were reported to Scottish Water at about 6am and the burst was quickly located near the Balgownie Drive junction.

Photos shared online show a section of the road has flooded due to the burst pipe.

Police are in attendance and have cordoned off the road which is expected to cause disruption throughout the morning.

Several people have commented to say they have no water coming out of their taps or “just a trickle”.

Burst pipe causing issues near Balgownie Road

Scottish Water has confirmed repair work is under way and should be completed by about 2.30pm.

An update shared online states: “We are currently repairing a burst water pipe which is causing the interruption to the water supply for customers in Bridge of Don .

“The burst has been located on Balgownie Road, please use an alternative route if possible to avoid any potential delays or disruptions.

“The estimated completion time for the repair is 2.30pm.

“We expect to complete the repair in a timeframe which means we do not plan to provide bottled water.

“The water supply will gradually return to normal for customers once the repair has been completed.”

Bridge of Don residents were impacted by the same issue when a water main burst on Ellon Road in August.

Around 500 homes had problems with the water supply for more than 12 hours.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

