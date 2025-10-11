Woman to appear at court after police execute warrants in Northfield

A woman will appear in court after police carried out warrants in Aberdeen.

Armed police attended properties on several streets in the Northfield area on Friday afternoon.

Six police vehicles were seen near Heathryfold Circle, with officers also in attendance in the in the Provost Rust Drive, Kemp Street and Cummings Park areas.

Police shared a statement confirming there was “no threat to the public”.

A 37-year-old woman has now been arrested and charged in connection.

She is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

A police spokesperson said: “On Friday October 10, officers executed warrants at properties in the Northfield area of Aberdeen.

“A 37-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection and she is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday October 13.

“Further inquiries are ongoing.”