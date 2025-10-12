Gallery: Joy, pride and powerful performances as the Royal National Mod bursts into life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Gallery: Joy, pride and powerful performances as the Royal National Mod bursts into life

Performers young and old took to the stage in Lochaber.

Four friendly members of a Scottish band, in matching uniforms, pose together for a photo. The band uniforms include a beret style hat with a small emblem on the front.
Some members of the Mallaig, Ardnamurchan and District Pipe Band ahead of their performance on Saturday night. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen & Sandy McCook

The first competitions of the Royal National Mod 2025 got under way in Lochaber on Saturday, filling venues with the sound of pipes, piano, accordion and rekindled friendships between young and old.

Children and young people from across Scotland — and beyond — took to the stage for piping, piano, fiddle and accordion competitions.

Family support and big emotions on day one

Parents and tutors looked on proudly as competitors, some as young as five, showcased months of hard work and dedication.

Calum MacGilleathain of Barra proudly holds bagpipes and a trophy. The young boy in formal attire stands outdoors, foliage visible in the background.
Calum MacGilleEathain of Barra with the Roderick Ross, Ferntosh Memorial Trophy for 2/4 March. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

For many, this was their first time performing in public — and organisers praised their courage and commitment.

A smiling young man in traditional Scottish attire holds a silver trophy. He is pictured in front of a window, reflecting his image.
James Silcock of Falkirk High School with the Dr DS MacLaggan Memorial Trophy in the junior piping events. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“It takes a lot for a young person to stand up and perform in Gaelic,” one tutor said. “But the mod is all about confidence, connection and celebrating who we are.”

The piping events were among the busiest on the first day, attracting talented players from around the Highlands and Islands, Glasgow, and even overseas.

How families support young Mod performers

Behind the scenes, parents shared what goes into preparing for the Mod — from learning Gaelic lyrics at home to early-morning practices before school.

A man wearing Scottish attire holds a silver cup with both hands. He smiles softly as he appears to admire the cup on a dark background.
Gordon Mccready of Lesmahagow with the James R. Johnston Memorial Trophy in senior piping. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Organisers said they were thrilled with the turnout and community atmosphere following Sunday’s torchlight procession and opening ceremony in Fort William.

A young man in traditional dress plays the bagpipes while an older man, presumably his instructor, stands beside him, guiding his technique. The outdoor scene suggests an informal lesson or practice session.
Young piper Alexander Cruickshank, 12, of Benderloch gets some late tuning from his uncle, world-renowned piper Angus McColl of Oban, ahead of competitions in Lochaber High School. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Our Language Our Music lights up Fort William’s Nevis Centre

After the day’s drama, festivalgoers had the chance to let their hair down with the return of the ever-popular Ar Cànan ‘s ar Ceòl/ Our Language Our Music concert at the Nevis Centre.

PlaceholderA man is standing behind a podium with "Mod LOCH ABAR 23" in cursive written on the front. He is wearing a tweed suit and glasses, and is speaking at a microphone.
MC for the evening, John Joe McNeil. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The line-up featured talent from across Lochaber and the surrounding areas, with musical performances from pipe bands, Gaelic choirs, Lochaber Strathspey and Reel Society, Fèis Lochabair Cèilidh Trail and Ardnamurchan High School group Sealladh.

Not to be missed, a special house band of renowned local musicians Ewen Henderson, Rachel Walker, Angus Nicolson, Ross Martin and Robert Nairn.

A band of four musicians play traditional Irish music. Each is seated, and they are playing guitar, fiddle, and accordion.
The Nevis Centre on Saturday night at the Royal National Mod. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

There were also high-energy dance displays from the Jane Douglas School of Dance to get toes well and truly tapping.

We’ve captured the music, emotion and celebrations in our gallery.

Two musicians play bagpipes at a concert. The man's bagpipe reads, "pipe.com." The concert features Lochaber Schools and Mallaig and Ardnamurchan and District pipe bands.
Lochaber Schools and Mallaig and Ardnamurchan and District pipe bands open the concert. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A photograph shows a group of people playing bagpipes. They are wearing kilts and vest.
Saturday evening in the Nevis Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A large group of people sit attentively in an auditorium setting. The audience is diverse in age, dressed in a variety of casual clothing.
The audience arrive. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Four older women sit in red chairs, chatting before a concert at the Nevis Centre. They are surrounded by other attendees and look happy to be there.
Lots to catch up on before the concert in the Nevis Centre began. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Lochaber Royal National Mod. Four people play bagpipes, all dressed in kilts and vests. The caption of the image is, "Lochaber Schools and Mallaig and Ardnamurchan and District pipe bands."
Lochaber Schools and Mallaig and Ardnamurchan and District pipe bands open the concert. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A photograph shows three men wearing kilts, playing bagpipes, as they march across a wooden floor. Behind them, a crowd of people are seated and watching the performance, set in a large hall. Lochaber Royal National Mod concert
The pipe bands had the audience tapping their feet. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Whether you’re attending for the competitions, the concerts, or simply to enjoy the spirit of Gaelic culture this is the place to keep up with all the updates from the Mod.

 

 

 

Conversation