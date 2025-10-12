Gallery: Joy, pride and powerful performances as the Royal National Mod bursts into life

The first competitions of the Royal National Mod 2025 got under way in Lochaber on Saturday, filling venues with the sound of pipes, piano, accordion and rekindled friendships between young and old.

Children and young people from across Scotland — and beyond — took to the stage for piping, piano, fiddle and accordion competitions.

Family support and big emotions on day one

Parents and tutors looked on proudly as competitors, some as young as five, showcased months of hard work and dedication.

For many, this was their first time performing in public — and organisers praised their courage and commitment.

“It takes a lot for a young person to stand up and perform in Gaelic,” one tutor said. “But the mod is all about confidence, connection and celebrating who we are.”

The piping events were among the busiest on the first day, attracting talented players from around the Highlands and Islands, Glasgow, and even overseas.

How families support young Mod performers

Behind the scenes, parents shared what goes into preparing for the Mod — from learning Gaelic lyrics at home to early-morning practices before school.

Organisers said they were thrilled with the turnout and community atmosphere following Sunday’s torchlight procession and opening ceremony in Fort William.

Our Language Our Music lights up Fort William’s Nevis Centre

After the day’s drama, festivalgoers had the chance to let their hair down with the return of the ever-popular Ar Cànan ‘s ar Ceòl/ Our Language Our Music concert at the Nevis Centre.

The line-up featured talent from across Lochaber and the surrounding areas, with musical performances from pipe bands, Gaelic choirs, Lochaber Strathspey and Reel Society, Fèis Lochabair Cèilidh Trail and Ardnamurchan High School group Sealladh.

Not to be missed, a special house band of renowned local musicians Ewen Henderson, Rachel Walker, Angus Nicolson, Ross Martin and Robert Nairn.

There were also high-energy dance displays from the Jane Douglas School of Dance to get toes well and truly tapping.

We’ve captured the music, emotion and celebrations in our gallery.

Whether you’re attending for the competitions, the concerts, or simply to enjoy the spirit of Gaelic culture this is the place to keep up with all the updates from the Mod.