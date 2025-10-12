What does it take to win Gold at the Royal National Mod?: Two champions share their secrets

Have you ever wondered what it really takes to win gold at the Royal National Mod?

The Gold Medal and Traditional Gold Medal are the most cherished prizes in Gaelic singing — and a dream for many performers.

For more than 130 years, the Mod has brought people together to celebrate the beauty of Gaelic language, music and culture.

Since the Mod’s earliest days in the 19th century, an estimated 2,500 singers have stepped onto the national stage in pursuit of these titles.

But only a handful have succeeded in taking them home.

So what does it really take to stand out on the Mod’s most iconic stage and have your name etched into the history books as one of the greats of Gaelic singing?

What does it take to win the gold medal at the Royal National Mod?

Two past champions — Ryan Johnston, from Islay, and Claire Frances MacNeil, from Barra — have shared their personal insights on what it takes to shine at the Mod.

From months of preparation to quiet moments backstage, their experiences reveal just how much heart, effort, and resilience go into chasing gold.

For both Ryan and Claire Frances, success begins long before they set foot on stage.

And Ryan, who won the gold Medal at last year’s Mod in Oban, says it’s about more than simply memorising the music.

“For me, the most important thing is understanding the songs and the story you’re trying to convey,” he said.

“Learning the words and music inside out is vital, but pairing that with the meaning behind the song — that’s what makes it special.

“Researching the history and origins helped me embrace them and understand the culture and time they came from.”

Claire, who won the Traditional Gold Medal in the same year, agrees.

For her, preparation is a process that stretches far beyond rehearsals.

“Good preparation keeps you in check,” she said.

“It’s about knowing your material inside out, making sure your voice is in the right condition and giving yourself the time and space to let everything settle — mentally and physically.”

For Claire, that means watching everything from sleep and routine to hydration and mindset.

“Preparation starts long before you’ve even chosen your songs,” she says.

“Having a wide enough repertoire means you can choose something you genuinely love.

“That connection will carry you through months of practice and support your performance.”

Managing nerves and finding confidence

Performing at the Mod can be nerve-racking — even for experienced singers.

But both champions have found ways to turn those nerves into something useful.

“My go-to strategy is to make the before-time feel as normal as possible,” said Ryan.

“Stick to your routine and avoid adding pressure.

“Try to turn nerves into excitement.

“Every time you sing, tell yourself how proud you are.

“It’s a privilege to perform, no matter the outcome.”

Claire adds that self-awareness is key.

“Know what helps you perform at your best,” she said.

“For me, that includes a quiet moment to myself backstage.

“The Mod stewards are always kind and encouraging — and that makes a huge difference too.”

Charm, clarity and humility

Claire sums up her approach to performance with three words: charm, clarity and humility.

“You’re putting a piece of yourself on stage, not just for judges but for the whole hall and for everyone watching at home,” she said.

“The best performances come when you’re comfortable in yourself. Your personality is your charm.

“Clarity comes from conviction and preparation. And humility comes from recognising that these songs may mean a great deal to many.”

Ryan has his own winning formula: “Really tell the story to captivate your audience, know your song inside out — and never underestimate the power of a little swing of the kilt!”

Winning gold at the Royal National Mod — the world’s largest and most prestigious Scottish Gaelic festival — is about more than technical skill.

It’s about passion, pride, and the performers’ connection to the language and the culture they represent.

As Ryan and Claire Frances prove, that’s what makes the Mod so special — and why, after 133 years, its magic is still going strong.

Whether you’re attending for the competitions, the concerts, or simply to enjoy the spirit of Gaelic culture this is the place to keep up with all the updates from the Mod.