Do you have the vision for this cottage fixer-upper near Laurencekirk?

Brenzieshill Cottage is described as having "huge" potential.

By Ellie Milne
An aerial view of Brenzieshill Cottage surrounded by trees
The rural cottage is listed at offers over £85,000. Image: James & George Collie.

A rural cottage near Laurencekirk described as a fantastic renovation project has hit the market.

Brenzieshill Cottage is set in a secluded spot within a little over a third of an acre of land in the Arbuthnott area and is available for offers over £85,000.

Although not habitable in its current state, the one-bedroom property has huge potential for refurbishment.

There are four rooms on the ground floor, including a bathroom and a kitchen.

A sparsely furnished room shows signs of disrepair, with a vintage fireplace and old radiator, unfinished walls and floors.
The vintage fireplace is the focal point of the room. Image: James & George Collie.
An aerial view of the cottage surrounded by trees
The cottage is located in an isolated spot. Image: James & George Collie.

The floorplan shows there is also an outhouse – featuring a workshop and store room – and a large attic space.

Transforming Brenzieshill Cottage into a home

The property lies empty but a solid fuel Rayburn stove remains in the kitchen and provides heat to the radiators.

A kitchen features a traditional black range cooker, wooden floorboards and a simple wooden table and open shelving
The Rayburn stove is a standout feature of the property. Image: James & George Collie.
A photo shows a dated bathroom with orange wainscotting, a white tub, blue flooring, and a toilet next to a sink.
There is a three-piece suite in the bathroom. Image: James & George Collie.

The room also features a Belfast sink, while a wood-burning stove can be found in a room across the hall.

A three-piece suite remains in the bathroom, which is located opposite the front door.

The cottage is surrounded by a mature garden in the Aberdeenshire countryside, with the towns of Fordoun and Drumlithie nearby.

An attic space is pictured in this interior shot, featuring wood panelling, a skylight, and a doorway at the far end
The large attic space has a lot of potential. Image: James & George Collie.
A cluttered room with wood paneled walls and debris on the floor. Tools, shelves and a small window are visible.
Part of the outbuilding was last used as a workshop. Image: James & George Collie.

It is about six miles from Laurencekirk, eight miles from Stonehaven, and 23 miles from Aberdeen.

The listing states: “Offering a fantastic renovation or development project, the cottage presents huge potential to refurbish, alter or extend – subject to the necessary planning consents.

“Perfect for buyers seeking a tranquil lifestyle or a property with scope to create a bespoke country retreat.

A well-lit fixer-upper cottage kitchen with a sink, table, chair, and an exterior door, and large window. The re is laminate flooring.
The kitchen requires refurbishment but does have a Belfast sink. Image: James & George Collie.

“Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the unique setting, charm and potential of this desirable rural property.”

Any potential buyers should be aware plans have been approved for a battery storage system to be installed nearby.

Plans have also been submitted for a new house in the area.

Brenzieshill Cottage is on the market with James and George Collie at offers over £85,000.

Conversation