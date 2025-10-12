Do you have the vision for this cottage fixer-upper near Laurencekirk?

A rural cottage near Laurencekirk described as a fantastic renovation project has hit the market.

Brenzieshill Cottage is set in a secluded spot within a little over a third of an acre of land in the Arbuthnott area and is available for offers over £85,000.

Although not habitable in its current state, the one-bedroom property has huge potential for refurbishment.

There are four rooms on the ground floor, including a bathroom and a kitchen.

The floorplan shows there is also an outhouse – featuring a workshop and store room – and a large attic space.

Transforming Brenzieshill Cottage into a home

The property lies empty but a solid fuel Rayburn stove remains in the kitchen and provides heat to the radiators.

The room also features a Belfast sink, while a wood-burning stove can be found in a room across the hall.

A three-piece suite remains in the bathroom, which is located opposite the front door.

The cottage is surrounded by a mature garden in the Aberdeenshire countryside, with the towns of Fordoun and Drumlithie nearby.

It is about six miles from Laurencekirk, eight miles from Stonehaven, and 23 miles from Aberdeen.

The listing states: “Offering a fantastic renovation or development project, the cottage presents huge potential to refurbish, alter or extend – subject to the necessary planning consents.

“Perfect for buyers seeking a tranquil lifestyle or a property with scope to create a bespoke country retreat.

“Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the unique setting, charm and potential of this desirable rural property.”

Any potential buyers should be aware plans have been approved for a battery storage system to be installed nearby.

Plans have also been submitted for a new house in the area.

Brenzieshill Cottage is on the market with James and George Collie at offers over £85,000.