Crews tackling blaze at Dyce Primary School

Crews are tackling a blaze at a primary school in Aberdeen.

The fire service was made aware of the incident at Dyce Primary School shortly before 3pm on Saturday.

Multiple appliances have been pictured at the scene at both the front and rear of the school.

We understand council officials have also arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

Photos show smoke rising from one of the entrances to the building.

A spokesperson from the fire service said: “We were made aware of a fire in Dyce at 2.52pm.

“Two appliances are in attendance.

“Crews are still dealing with the fire.”

Firefighters were called out to the same spot only a few weeks ago to extinguish a small fire in the playground.

One appliance was sent from Dyce Community Fire Station to deal with the blaze in the Gordon Terrace area.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

