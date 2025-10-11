Drivers urged to avoid Moray village following two-vehicle crash

A Moray road is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash at Craigellachie.

The incident happened on the A941 Elgin to Craigellachie road shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

Firefighters, paramedics and police are currently in attendance.

The severity of the crash is currently unknown.

Two fire appliances from Aberlour and Elgin were called to the scene at around 3.39pm.

Firefighters remain at the scene.

Motorists diverted away from Moray crash scene

Drivers are being urged to avoid the Moray village and seek an alternative route.

A statement, issued by Police Scotland on social media reads: “Emergency services are in attendance on the A941 at Craigellachie following a crash involving two vehicles reported to police around 3.30pm on Saturday, October 11.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

