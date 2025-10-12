Man and woman charged after Highland cops seize £90,000 of drugs in A9 search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man and woman charged after Highland cops seize £90,000 of drugs in A9 search

MDMA and cocaine were both seized from the vehicle.

By Michelle Henderson
Police officer in yellow and black uniform.
Police seized MDMA and cocaine in the vehicle stop. Image: Police Scotland.

A man and a woman are due to appear in court after a £92,000 drugs bust on the A9 near Tain.

The pair were travelling in a car on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road on Saturday when they were stopped by police.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the vehicle.

And they recovered MDMA with an estimated street value of £80,000 and cocaine worth about £12,900.

A 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were charged in connection with the recovery.

They are due to appear in court at a later date.

Crackdown on illegal drugs in the Highlands

Police confirmed officers were acting on a tip-off at the time of the raid.

Constable Connor Milne of the Highlands and Islands road policing unit, said: “This is a significant recovery.

“It demonstrates our continued efforts to disrupt the supply of illegal drugs and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.”

He added: “We rely on information from the public to support our work.

“Anyone with concerns about drugs in their area can contact police on 101.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Conversation