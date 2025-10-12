Man and woman charged after Highland cops seize £90,000 of drugs in A9 search

A man and a woman are due to appear in court after a £92,000 drugs bust on the A9 near Tain.

The pair were travelling in a car on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road on Saturday when they were stopped by police.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the vehicle.

And they recovered MDMA with an estimated street value of £80,000 and cocaine worth about £12,900.

A 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were charged in connection with the recovery.

They are due to appear in court at a later date.

Crackdown on illegal drugs in the Highlands

Police confirmed officers were acting on a tip-off at the time of the raid.

Constable Connor Milne of the Highlands and Islands road policing unit, said: “This is a significant recovery.

“It demonstrates our continued efforts to disrupt the supply of illegal drugs and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.”

He added: “We rely on information from the public to support our work.

“Anyone with concerns about drugs in their area can contact police on 101.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.