Two vehicles involved in crash south of Dalwhinnie

Drivers are facing delays on the A9 following a two-vehicle crash near Dalwhinnie.

The incident happened on the Inverness to Perth Road shortly after 3pm on Sunday.

The severity of the crash is unknown.

Two fire appliances from Kingussie and Aviemore were sent to the scene shortly after 3pm.

A fire spokeswoman said all persons had exited the vehicles prior to their arrival.

Motorists are reporting that a car overturned by a northbound layby, hitting a parked car.

The road was blocked in both directions for about an hour but has since been cleared.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

