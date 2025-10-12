‘Growing concerns’ for 28-year-old missing Stornoway woman

A 28-year-old woman has been reported missing on the Isle of Lewis, having last been seen outside a property earlier today.

Georgia MacLennan from Stornoway was last seen in the Grimshader Lochs area at around around 4.45pm on Sunday, October 12.

She is described as being white, slim build and has blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a grey top, grey gym leggings and black Nike trainers.

Police are appealing for information to help trace the 28-year-old from the Western Isles.

Police and coastguard teams are carrying out extensive searches in the area and there are growing concerns for Georgia’s welfare.

Police ‘please come forward as soon as possible’

Inspector Sam Grashon of Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for anyone with information on Georgia’s whereabouts to please come forward as soon as possible, or if Georgia sees this appeal, please get in touch.

“Anyone who can assist our inquiries should call police on 101, quoting incident 2569 of October 12.”