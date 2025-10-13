North Sea oil worker fed and ‘made a wee home’ for exhausted owl that got swept on to rig

An exhausted and hungry owl who got lost over the North Sea was rescued by an oil and gas worker who “fed it chicken” and “made it a wee home”.

The short-eared owl was believed to have been whipped up into Storm Amy while migrating, which blew it off the coast.

That led it to the Noble Patriot oil rig 180 miles east of Shetland, where it landed in a “state of exhaustion”.

Concerned for its well-being, deckhand Sam Crowe eventually “managed to get his hands on it”.

Knowing it wouldn’t survive out on the rig – Sam said he “made it a little home” on the and fed it chicken.

Speaking online, he said: “It took me a good few times to catch it on the rig, but I finally got my hands on it.

“I knew it wasn’t going to survive out here, so I needed to get it back to the beach.

“We made it a little home, got some chicken and water. I was so glad to see everybody come together to help this beautiful animal out.”

Owl being nursed back to health

The owl was eventually flown back to Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary in Shetland via helicopter.

An update from the sanctuary said: “Yesterday we received a call from Alan Mackay on board the Noble Patriot oil rig 180 miles north east of Shetland.

“He told us a short-eared owl had landed in a state of exhaustion after being blown off course by Storm Amy.

“After being kept alive on raw chicken for a couple of days, this majestic bird was flown into Sumburgh airport this morning by helicopter.

“We then picked it up and took it to be examined by local vet nurse Lisa Trueman.

“She found it to be in good shape, but rather thin, so she has taken it to stay with ornithologist and tour boat operator Phil Harris to be fattened up on mice and chicks before being released back to the wild.

“What a treat for everyone who came into contact with this beautiful creature.

“Many thanks to everyone involved in this rescue operation.”