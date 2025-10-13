North Sea oil worker fed and ‘made a wee home’ for exhausted owl that got swept on to rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

North Sea oil worker fed and ‘made a wee home’ for exhausted owl that got swept on to rig

The bird was in a 'state of exhaustion' when it landed on the platform.

By Graham Fleming
The bird was swept up by Storm Amy. Image: Hillswick Animal Sanctuary
The bird was swept up by Storm Amy. Image: Hillswick Animal Sanctuary

An exhausted and hungry owl who got lost over the North Sea was rescued by an oil and gas worker who “fed it chicken” and “made it a wee home”.

The short-eared owl was believed to have been whipped up into Storm Amy while migrating, which blew it off the coast.

That led it to the Noble Patriot oil rig 180 miles east of Shetland, where it landed in a “state of exhaustion”.

Concerned for its well-being, deckhand Sam Crowe eventually “managed to get his hands on it”.

Sam fed the owl chicken and “made it a wee home”. Image: Sam Crowe via Facebook

Knowing it wouldn’t survive out on the rig – Sam said he “made it a little home” on the and fed it chicken.

Speaking online, he said: “It took me a good few times to catch it on the rig, but I finally got my hands on it.

A close-up of the short-eared owl. Image: Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary

“I knew it wasn’t going to survive out here, so I needed to get it back to the beach.

“We made it a little home, got some chicken and water. I was so glad to see everybody come together to help this beautiful animal out.”

Owl being nursed back to health

The owl was eventually flown back to Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary in Shetland via helicopter.

An update from the sanctuary said: “Yesterday we received a call from Alan Mackay on board the Noble Patriot oil rig 180 miles north east of Shetland.

“He told us a short-eared owl had landed in a state of exhaustion after being blown off course by Storm Amy.

A person stands on a helipad next to a blue and white helicopter, holding a box.
The owl was given a lift back to Shetland. Image: Hillswick Animal Sanctuary

“After being kept alive on raw chicken for a couple of days, this majestic bird was flown into Sumburgh airport this morning by helicopter.

“We then picked it up and took it to be examined by local vet nurse Lisa Trueman.

“She found it to be in good shape, but rather thin, so she has taken it to stay with ornithologist and tour boat operator Phil Harris to be fattened up on mice and chicks before being released back to the wild.

A small brown owl with large yellow eyes, being handled by a person wearing protective orange gloves.
It is being nursed back to health. Image: Hillswick Animal Sanctuary

“What a treat for everyone who came into contact with this beautiful creature.

“Many thanks to everyone involved in this rescue operation.”

Conversation