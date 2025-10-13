Ury Estate: 89 homes to be built at Jack Nicklaus golf resort as millions in funding secured

“Much-needed” homes are to be built at the planned Jack Nicklaus golf course at the Ury Estate in Stonehaven.

A total of 89 new properties are now to be constructed on the Aberdeenshire site billed as a “premier resort”.

That’s after bank OakNorth has secured a £17m loan to fund a development that includes luxury homes and “retail developments”.

The project has also been at the centre of a supermarket bid and has been touted for a new Morrisons store.

OakNorth has revealed it will be the site for 71 family homes at Glen Ury View.

18 luxury homes are earmarked for a plot in the development dubbed “Jack Nicklaus Village”.

The plan for the resort has been in the pipeline for more than 10 years, with work first starting back in 2021.

The 1,600-acre countryside resort is said to be able to offer residents “the opportunity to enjoy country living at its finest, while remaining easily connected to key cities.”

“Key infrastructure” is also in the works for “forthcoming retail developments”.

Jonathan Milne, Founder of FM Group, the property venture behind the development, is looking forward to getting the ball rolling on the next phase of the project.

He said: “We are very pleased to be working with OakNorth again on this remarkable project, assisting us in delivering key infrastructure and much-needed homes.

“I would especially like to thank the Stonehaven community and Aberdeenshire Council for their continued support as we bring the vision for Ury Estate to life.”

Ury Estate development secures millions in investment

Fraser McPhail, Senior Director of Debt Finance at OakNorth, added: “Ury Estate is an iconic project that embodies the spirit of Scottish heritage and ambition.

“Our funding will help accelerate its transformation into a premier resort.”

“We’re proud to play a part in this milestone development.”

Nicklaus is the most decorated golfer ever with a record 18 major tournament wins.

The legend hopes to partially open his new course in 2026, with full completion in 2027.

Following a recent visit to Ury Estate, Nicklaus said: “It always takes a while to create a great golf course.

“I believe the Ury Estate course will be worth the wait. And also worthy of Scotland and its reputation for exceptional golf.

“I am enormously pleased with the design of the course. It will be enjoyed by golfers for many generations.”

