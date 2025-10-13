Ury Estate: 89 homes to be built at Jack Nicklaus golf resort as millions in funding secured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ury Estate: 89 homes to be built at Jack Nicklaus golf resort as millions in funding secured

The cash will be pumped into the development for 'family and luxury' houses in Stonehaven.

By Graham Fleming
Jack Nicklaus at the Ury Estate site - amid fresh hopes a new supermarket could be coming to Stonehaven.
Jack Nicklaus at the Ury Estate site. Image: Big Partnership/Ury Estates

“Much-needed” homes are to be built at the planned Jack Nicklaus golf course at the Ury Estate in Stonehaven.

A total of 89 new properties are now to be constructed on the Aberdeenshire site billed as a “premier resort”.

That’s after bank OakNorth has secured a £17m loan to fund a development that  includes luxury homes and “retail developments”.

The project has also been at the centre of a supermarket bid and has been touted for a new Morrisons store.

OakNorth has revealed it will be the site for 71 family homes at Glen Ury View.

18 luxury homes are earmarked for a plot in the development dubbed “Jack Nicklaus Village”.

The plan for the resort has been in the pipeline for more than 10 years, with work first starting back in 2021.

Grassy fields and trees line a road with a green sign that reads, "For University of Aberdeen follow ARI A&E A90. For football traffic and Robert Gordon University follow Aberdeen (S) A92".
Ury Estate is to be the home of the new development. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The 1,600-acre countryside resort is said to be able to offer residents “the opportunity to enjoy country living at its finest, while remaining easily connected to key cities.”

“Key infrastructure” is also in the works for “forthcoming retail developments”.

Jonathan Milne, Founder of FM Group, the property venture behind the development, is looking forward to getting the ball rolling on the next phase of the project.

He said: “We are very pleased to be working with OakNorth again on this remarkable project, assisting us in delivering key infrastructure and much-needed homes.

“I would especially like to thank the Stonehaven community and Aberdeenshire Council for their continued support as we bring the vision for Ury Estate to life.”

Ury Estate development secures millions in investment

Fraser McPhail, Senior Director of Debt Finance at OakNorth, added: “Ury Estate is an iconic project that embodies the spirit of Scottish heritage and ambition.

“Our funding will help accelerate its transformation into a premier resort.”

“We’re proud to play a part in this milestone development.”

Nicklaus is the most decorated golfer ever with a record 18 major tournament wins.

The legend hopes to partially open his new course in 2026, with full completion in 2027.

Following a recent visit to Ury Estate,  Nicklaus said: “It always takes a while to create a great golf course.

“I believe the Ury Estate course will be worth the wait. And also worthy of Scotland and its reputation for exceptional golf.

“I am enormously pleased with the design of the course. It will be enjoyed by golfers for many generations.”

