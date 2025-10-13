Three arrested over break-in at Nairn vets

Three people have been arrested and charged following a break-in and theft at a Nairn veterinary practice.

The Moray Coast Vet Group’s Nairn surgery, on Lodgehill Road, was broken into at around 2am on Thursday, October 9.

Police said that a ‘quantity of products’ were reportedly stolen during the break-in.

The main entrance of the building also sustained significant damage.

Police confirmed that a 47-year-old man and two women, aged 44 and 45, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

All three are expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, 13 October.