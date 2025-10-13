Urgent search for missing man ‘with nomadic lifestyle’ last seen in Stonehaven

Police are growing “increasingly concerned” over the welfare of a “nomadic” man who recently travelled to Stonehaven.

James Robert Thomas, 40, went missing in August, when he travelled to the Aberdeenshire town after living in Skye.

It is also believed he planned to walk the road south along the east coast to Dundee, but he hasn’t been seen since visiting Stonehaven Harbour on August 7.

He has been known to live a “nomadic lifestyle,” camping in a blue tent.

James is described as 5ft 10in tall, has grey receding hair, blue eyes and is of medium build.

He can also be referred to as “Ball” or “Jay”.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to “contact police urgently”.

Constable Shanine Urquhart said “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of James.

“We are keen to establish that he is safe and well and would urge any member of the public who has seen James to contact us urgently.”