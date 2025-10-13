Police called to three-car crash outside Dyce garden centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police called to three-car crash outside Dyce garden centre

The accident involves a truck, van and car.

By Graham Fleming
A Land Rover Defender and red car crashed on a road, the Land Rover has front-end damage.
The scene of a three-vehicle crash in Dyce. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Police are currently on the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Dyce.

Officers have closed off part of the B977 road, outside the Parkhill Garden Centre in Aberdeen, after an incident reported around 11am this morning.

Pictures from the scene show a green Land Rover Defender with its wheel torn off, alongside a red car and white van, which are also involved.

A green Land Rover Defender sits wrecked on a roadside after a car crash. The front is crumpled, and a wheel is detached from the chassis on the roadside verge.
A green Land Rover Defender was involved. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A JAS-branded van sits damaged on a grassy verge, with a green Land Rover Defender and a red car visible in the background.
A van has also been damaged. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The car and Land Rover Defender have major damage to their frontage.

A JAS Worldwide delivery van is also off-road with damage to its driver’s side.

A police van is parked on a road, with a tractor and other vehicles in the background, and road signs indicating directions.
Police have shut part of the road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured.

Police have been contacted.

