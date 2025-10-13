News Police called to three-car crash outside Dyce garden centre The accident involves a truck, van and car. By Graham Fleming October 13 2025, 12:31 pm October 13 2025, 12:31 pm Share Police called to three-car crash outside Dyce garden centre Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6870950/three-car-crash-dyce-garden-centre/ Copy Link 0 comment The scene of a three-vehicle crash in Dyce. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Police are currently on the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Dyce. Officers have closed off part of the B977 road, outside the Parkhill Garden Centre in Aberdeen, after an incident reported around 11am this morning. Pictures from the scene show a green Land Rover Defender with its wheel torn off, alongside a red car and white van, which are also involved. A green Land Rover Defender was involved. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson A van has also been damaged. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson The car and Land Rover Defender have major damage to their frontage. A JAS Worldwide delivery van is also off-road with damage to its driver’s side. Police have shut part of the road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured. Police have been contacted.
Conversation