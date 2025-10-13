Police called to three-car crash outside Dyce garden centre

Police are currently on the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Dyce.

Officers have closed off part of the B977 road, outside the Parkhill Garden Centre in Aberdeen, after an incident reported around 11am this morning.

Pictures from the scene show a green Land Rover Defender with its wheel torn off, alongside a red car and white van, which are also involved.

The car and Land Rover Defender have major damage to their frontage.

A JAS Worldwide delivery van is also off-road with damage to its driver’s side.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured.

Police have been contacted.