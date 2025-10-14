WATCH: The moment an Elgin teen sets new Scottish record at powerlifting championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

WATCH: The moment an Elgin teen sets new Scottish record at powerlifting championships

Elgin teenager Owen Wilson, 17, lifted a combined 600kg to set a new Scottish record at the under-18 championships.

By Regan Parsons
Owen in a black outfit lifting a barbell at the powerlifting competition, with a spotter behind him.
Even after a weekend of lifting more than 600kg, Owen shows no signs of slowing down. Image: Owen Wilson

Elgin teenager Owen Wilson made history on Saturday after setting a new Scottish powerlifting record.

The 17-year-old was competing at the Scottish Junior Championships in Motherwell, where he truly raised the bar.

He claimed victory at the under-18 Scottish Powerlifting Championships in the under-83kg weight category.

Over the course of the competition, Owen lifted a remarkable 600kg in total, benching 155kg, squatting 202.5kg, and deadlifting 242.5kg.

After finishing his fifth year at Elgin High, Owen is now studying sports coaching and development at UHI Moray College.

The former goalkeeper turned his focus to powerlifting after an MCL tear, and decided to pursue his gym career full-time.

Owen says he draws inspiration from Joe Borenstein, widely regarded as one of the world’s most accomplished teenage powerlifters.

And the Elgin powerlifter says this record is only the beginning of his journey.

He has his sights set on becoming one of the greats, just like his role model.

Breaking record was ‘incredible’ says Elgin powerlifter

With his good pals by his side, and his family cheering from home on TV, Owen described the day as truly incredible.

He said: “It’s a record I’ve been chasing for a very, very long time, so it feels really rewarding.

“It’s taken years of training.”

Owen, who works-out at PureGym in Elgin, has shown remarkable dedication, never missing a single day of training.

His training routine has been described as “very intense”.

“I go five days a week, and I’ve put a lot into the sport,” he said.

Record-setter overcomes pre-lift nerves

Owen revealed to the Press and Journal that, despite feeling plenty of nerves before the big day, the he powered through the events, setting records as he did so.

He said: “My first attempt is always so nerve-wracking, but once that’s over, it calms you down a lot.

“Then it’s just about getting in the right headspace for the next attempt.”

The 17-year-old revealed the toughest lift on the day was the deadlift, where he lifted more than 240kg.

“You get three attempts, and I ended up failing my first because I slipped a bit,” he added.

“But I managed to recover and then, on my third attempt, I managed to get the record.”

With a combined lift of 600kg, Owen not only set the Scottish bench record on all three attempts but also smashed the total record.

He said: “The goal was to hit 600kg, because I already had the bench record and increased it three times.

“I got the 600kg total with my third deadlift.”

“I’m definitely not taking a break”

Even after a weekend of lifting more than 600kg, Owen shows no signs of slowing down and is setting his sights on the next big challenge.

He said: “I’m definitely not taking a break.

“I’m still under-18 next year, so I’ll be doing the British Championships, and hopefully that’ll qualify me for the World Championships.”

Owen Wilson’s next venture is at the Commonwealth Championships in Canada next September.

Conversation