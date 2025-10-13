Hunt for fire starter after deliberately-started house blaze in Inverness

Police are hunting those responsible for what is being treated as a deliberately started fire in Inverness.

It broke out at a property in the Kessock Avenue area of the city at about 11.40pm on Sunday.

Officers have confirmed it is being treated as “wilful” and have appealed for information to catch those responsible.

Fire crews swiftly put out the blaze and there are no reports of injuries.

Police confirmed inquiries are ongoing into the incident in South Kessock.

Fire was a ‘reckless act’

Detective Constable Ryan Slaney said: “Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of this reckless act.

“I am appealing for anyone with information which could assist to contact us.

“Additionally, if anyone has any private CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 3686 of October 12.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.